Earlier this year, I met with 33 of Cache County’s leaders and residents to brainstorm ways to strengthen the impact of girls and women in your area. It was a wonderful and insightful conversation, and we were able to collect ideas of strategies that individuals, groups, and organizations can take action to move the needle for Cache County girls and women. Because my work with the Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) is hosted at Utah State University in Logan, I have a special place in my heart for the women who live here.
Five crucial areas of concern were identified by leaders and residents in this two-hour “think tank” conversation: education, health and wellbeing, business and economics, culture and religion, and community engagement. We also discussed many workable solutions that will begin to address problems and bring clarity into the lives of individuals. I want to provide an overview of what emerged from these conversations:
Education: Women in Cache County face challenges regarding higher education, including barriers that hinder a women’s decision to achieve a college certificate or degree. Cultural misconceptions, lack of childcare, and financial constraints are all difficult issues. Recommendations that can help overcome those roadblocks include community and social efforts like teaching high school girls about the validity of higher education, exposing them to careers that can complement motherhood, and holding career days and conventions. For women, generating programs that assist with childcare, financial aid, and mentoring can help them cross impeding hurdles.
Health & Wellbeing: Suicide, depression, gender identity issues, and low self-esteem are serious mental issues complicated by social media. Although the challenges feel daunting, solutions come one conversation at a time. By normalizing discussions about suicide and mental healthcare, and by accepting failure as an element of growth, we can develop a culture of acceptance of those seeking treatment. Increasing accessibility to care will assist those who need professional help the most. A culture like this will support those seeking help instead of making them feel inadequate.
Business & Economics: We can support women in the workforce by encouraging companies to create flexible work environments. Organizations can also evaluate their internal procedures to be sure they are inclusive and diverse. Individually, we can reach out to women and include them in our network of professionals, and introduce them to opportunities previously untapped.
Culture & Religion: Utah has a unique culture that can both challenge and enhance a woman’s ability to succeed. We will increase the likelihood of success by emphasizing that girls and women can be leaders in all aspects of their life. Giving women a voice will help them overcome gender stereotypes and increase overall cultural acceptance of women with careers and families. Inviting male allies into the conversation familiarizes men with language and actions that empower women.
Community Engagement: When women are included in decisions about policies, they help create a framework that supports a thriving culture for all. By educating girls about politics and civic duty and by introducing them to opportunities for leadership, we are paving a road for civic involvement long into the future. Additionally, adult women can exemplify civic leadership by running for office and volunteering within the community.
Our complete conversation and the solutions discussed can be accessed in our final 2-page report titled “What Cache County Leaders and Residents Can Do to Strengthen the Impact of Girls and Women in Their Area.” Although both the issues and the opportunities are many, solutions are clear and attainable.
Please consider what you can do to make a change, be it little or significant. Consider your scope of influence, commit to improving one or more of the areas, and challenge others to do the same. Change on a social level can only be achieved when individuals, organizations, and societies do things differently than they have done before. United, these positive actions can result in a secure space for girls and women in Cache Valley to thrive.
Dr. Susan R. Madsen is the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University and the founding director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project.