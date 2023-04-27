Natural disasters — they’re all around us.
It seems like they are becoming more and more intense and frequent in their appearances around the world, and you can’t turn on the news or listen to a radio broadcast without being reminded that Mother Nature is not very happy.
I think we are all familiar with the types of natural disasters that are the most common and can relate to some of them better than others depending on where we live; hurricanes, tornado’s, tsunamis, earthquakes, landslides, floods, volcanic eruptions, typhoons and, of course, running out of chip dip or beer on Superbowl weekend.
I guess it all goes back to the old adage of “If a tree falls in the forest, does it still make a sound?” Or “If an earthquake happens in the middle of nowhere, is it still a natural disaster?” If there are no human casualties, is it still a disaster? What about when your electric car loses its charge outside of Jackass Flats, Nevada? Is that considered a disaster or simply the creation of a new stationary landmark abandoned by the bleached cow skeleton?
Are there places in the world that are totally immune to Mother Nature’s tantrums? According to some researchers, yes, as there are many hot topic research projects and studies out there other than measuring cow exhaust emissions.
I was surprised to learn that Qatar is considered the safest country as far as being on the receiving end of a natural disaster; there is only a 0.08% chance of becoming a casualty from a natural disaster in Qatar, which is almost as likely as me growing my hair back or Cache Valley getting another drive-in movie theater.
We really haven’t had to worry too much about dealing with natural disasters here in Cache Valley and Utah, though we’ve had our token tornado in Salt Lake City, a river along State Street in the ‘80s, and some shake’n bake earthquakes and forest fires.
I remember our home in west Logan flooding one year, but that was due to an outside water line that froze and split in the interior wall of the house causing the basement to flood. Fortunately for us, our family Beagle who slept in our downstairs storeroom started howling in the middle of the night and when I went down to investigate found him standing on the chest freezer baying for all he was worth, water rising around him.
Maybe we need to incorporate Beagle early warning signals for flash floods? Just last week when I went out to take care of the chickens; they were all nervous and clucking around and sure enough, when I went to check the mail, found out how much I owed in taxes this year. What’s more disastrous and natural than nervous chickens predicting a financial crisis?
Other flooding issues in our home in Smithfield were not as a result of broken pipes but one of our famous “gully washers” where rain came down so hard and fast it filled storm drains that were already plugged with ice and overran into the neighbor’s yard in the cul-de-sac above us, running straight down through our yard into the window wells, filling them up and seeping through the windows.
When our family lived in Virginia, we had a couple of storms where the water level rose in the reservoir next to the base housing and flooded the neighborhood. We took the canoe out and paddled up the street. Dad was afraid our VW Beetle would float away, and so we drove it up as close to the house as we could. Of course, being in the eastern part of the country, we had water moccasins (cottonmouth snakes) swimming around the neighborhood, along with turtles and fish — all kinds of fun things for us to play with!
I’ve been watching with interest the recent developments regarding entire homes sliding down hillsides where they were built in Draper, adding to the heightened concerns over flooding and possible landslides. The local mayor laid the blame for the incident on “building procedures not being followed,” adding that it wasn’t native soil the homes in the area were constructed on but man-made fill.
I’m sure the engineers have been getting some of the blame along with the developer who built them. And, of course, we can’t leave out President Trump, whom I am sure is responsible somehow.
With the amount of moisture we’ve been receiving, I wouldn’t be surprised if the SV lettering above Skyview High School ends up in their parking lot, along with the houses built below it; the school district won’t need to bring in additional portable classrooms.
We’ve had a few earthquakes locally that made me shiver a little and say, “What the heck was that!” But none ever strong enough to knock a building over or dislodge me from the couch after Thanksgiving dinner. But I have decided that we all need to prepare for rough times ahead, be they natural or not.
Personally, I always make it a point when I’m visiting any large city to always make sure and have a few pieces of beef jerky and hot dog chunks in my pocket, so if there is a major earthquake, the rescue dogs will find me first. Stay safe my friends!
