The past few months have been good for our family in many ways. But with everyone home all the time, I’ve found one-on-one time with my spouse is sadly lacking. And time for myself? Nearly nonexistent. Though we have plenty of time with the entire family together, I have missed just being with my husband. Strange as it sounds, I’ve missed myself, too.
When I talked about my feelings with Pamela King, a Logan-based licensed family therapist, she didn’t seem surprised at all. As an author, international trainer, and a therapist with 25 years of experience, she knows what it takes to keep relationships healthy. Forming strong relationships with parents, partners, children, and even with one’s self isn’t about being together constantly. It’s about how we use that time intentionally.
“It’s hard to find time for your partner,” King said. In the early days of her 31-year-long marriage, it was difficult to carve out time with her spouse. As a young mom and a master’s student, every minute felt packed with too many things to do.
“Without that intentional time, it was challenging to keep our relationship strong,” King said. Taking advantage of small blocks of time is essential.
The key is to focus on one task or one person at a time, even if it’s only a few minutes. “Single-tasking during that one-on-one time is important,” King said. “Ten minutes of actually being together in an intentional and focused way is far more satisfying than a day of half-hearted attention.”
But how do we set aside quality one-on-one time when we are quarantined with the entire family? King suggests that even the busiest of families can learn to establish quiet, independent time. Having unstructured, but safe, independent time is wonderful for children’s development. The time it opens up for caregivers is a much-needed respite.
King commented on her own family’s experience. “I was finishing my master’s when my children were toddlers, and I would set a timer for like two minutes calling it ‘quiet reading time’ just to introduce them to the pleasures of independent, self-directed time. Of course, it also served as ‘go away from mommy so I can finish my thesis’ time. We increased it to five minutes and then to ten. They could be holding a book upside down or playing with a toy. I didn’t interfere with what they were doing. The idea was to encourage independence. They also learned to give me a little space and time for myself.”
Those blocks of quiet time yield opportunities to connect one-on-one with a partner. “If you have the right tools in place, it can be as easy as enjoying a drink together on the porch while the kids play with sidewalk chalk,” King said. In the long run, that one-on-one attention helps everyone involved.
“Children benefit from seeing their parents have meaningful adult relationships,” King continued. “This means with partners as well as friends.”
King said two healthy, happy individuals can make a happy, healthy marriage or partnership. The opposite is also true. Two unhappy individuals tend to grow unhappiness within a relationship.
“It’s really important to take care of yourself and find that balance,” King said.
That includes having personal time. “Find a balance between care of self with care of relationships,” King said. “If we are happy with our own lives and are doing the things we love, we are much more interesting people.”
Therapist, author and TEDx speaker Michelle Weiner Davis suggests that self-love and care are foundational and cannot be ignored. She said daily exercise, rest, and good eating habits help self-care. Taking time to develop a strong personal base, including talents and hobbies, can contribute to better external relationships. From there, it is easier to make meaningful time for others. In her book “The Divorce Remedy,” she said, “Healthy relationships are based on mutual care-taking.” Noticing what works in a relationship and building on those strengths is the central message of Weiner’s work.
Pamela King said, “It’s important to find a balance with all our relationships.” She suggests that people look at what is working within their relationships and comment on those strengths, thus encouraging good things to continue. “What we notice and comment on is what tends to increase.”
Recreational time as families, couples, and individuals is also key. “It is essential for our wellbeing as people to have downtime,” said King. “We need time that allows us to re-create ourselves. Time to think. Time to connect on a deeper level.”
For me, adjusting to the “new norms” of pandemic times has been much better when I follow King’s advice. Balancing time for self and other relationships is tricky. But whether it is time to exercise, read, practice religion, or pursue my hobbies, self-care recharges me. I am a better wife, mother, and friend when I come back from my jog or close my book.
The same has been true when focusing on intentional, one-on-one time with my husband. Little things like going to the store together, folding the laundry after the kids are in bed, or taking the dogs for a hike has re-created the connections I had been missing.
The spike in COVID-19 in our community will extend our family quarantine, but with some new relationship-building tools, I don’t mind. I intend to use the time well. Hopefully, our families and community will come out stronger for the hours we are spending at home and the time focused intentionally.
Note to the reader: Pamela King suggested two other books that focus on relationship building: Harriet Lerner’s “Marriage Rules” and John Gottman’s “7 Principles of Making a Marriage Work.”
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com