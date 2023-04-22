Support Local Journalism

We’ve been hearing for years that Cache County and Logan City were going to build a new animal shelter. I recently read in the paper that the mission of this new facility that just opened is to ensure the public is safe from animal related threats. The newspaper article stated that this is an impound facility for dogs and not a shelter.

I am reminded of Kelly Ann Conway’s alternative facts and George Orwell’s doublespeak. And I don’t understand why cats are not to be included in this new facility (which has a cat room) but they are talking about creating pastures for horses, goats, and chickens. Very strange.

