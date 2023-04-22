We’ve been hearing for years that Cache County and Logan City were going to build a new animal shelter. I recently read in the paper that the mission of this new facility that just opened is to ensure the public is safe from animal related threats. The newspaper article stated that this is an impound facility for dogs and not a shelter.
I am reminded of Kelly Ann Conway’s alternative facts and George Orwell’s doublespeak. And I don’t understand why cats are not to be included in this new facility (which has a cat room) but they are talking about creating pastures for horses, goats, and chickens. Very strange.
Logan City has stated for years that they don’t address the issue of homeless cats even though they are a problem because there is not enough funding to cover the costs. But there seems to be enough money to tear down and rebuild much of Logan’s downtown, not to mention building new pickleball courts and bike parks.
It seems like cats are just not a priority. We’re not talking about feral cats here. Those cats stay purposefully away from people and are usually out in a field. They are not the cats coming to peoples’ doors and trying to get in or meowing plaintively to passersby as they hide in the bushes.
When people have to downsize or have trouble financially there are no public services or resources available if they need to surrender a cat. It’s the cats who suffer. They are accustomed to being fed and sheltered and find themselves outdoors in unfamiliar territory. They get hit by cars, mauled by dogs or other cats, starve to death or freeze.
Four Paws Rescue receives calls every day of the week from people who need help with cats, either their own or homeless cats in their neighborhood. We are able to help probably one-half of the people who call us.
We have an idea to help with funding. We would like to suggest that people who breed dogs to sell puppies and make money should pay for a business license and a breeding license. They should also be required to microchip their puppies so when they end up in shelters or impound facilities the breeders can be responsible and retrieve them.
Many of these puppies sell for over $1,000 each (check out KSL Classifieds and glance through the 75-plus pages of puppies for sale), so the breeding license should be substantial enough ($5,000/year?) to offset the cost of these extra dogs being produced when all our shelters are full to bursting and to help cover the cost when these older pups enter the shelter system.
We recently had an interesting encounter with an animal control officer. The owners of a local business discovered a cat living in the wall of the building. They borrowed a live trap from Logan City, trapped the cat, and asked us to take the kitten. Several days later I received a call from animal control. I was told an animal control officer needed to scan the cat for a microchip and that their policy is to return the cat to where it had been found.
Really … in the wall?
We had already scanned the cat (no microchip) and returned her to her owner (who has a music studio next door to the business), so this odd scenario was not necessary. A better solution would have been to take the cat to the new animal impound facility, a central location for all stray dogs and cats in Cache Valley, and try to find the owner.
We are not against anyone; we just want to make things better for animals (dogs and cats) in Cache Valley.
Lisa Shaw is the founder and director of Four Paws Rescue.
