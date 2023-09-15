I wonder what an elevator repair person’s elevator speech is. I wonder if what you do is who you are. I wonder if this is a purely America thing. I wonder why I, perhaps, spend too much time thinking about it.
Even though it is like sandpaper on my brain, I have learned to gracefully answer questions such as “how’s it going?” and “are you working hard or hardly working?” However, it still can ruin my day when people ask, “What do you do” or “what do you do there?”
The long, truthful answer is, “Well, I get up most mornings wishing I could have slept longer or better. I check for any irregularities in my health that might kill me. I check that all my finances have not been stolen by some North Korean hacker. I worry that the car and the 20 home appliances might not work today. Then I feed and walk the dog.”
The dog doesn’t care about any of this, which is why feeding and walking the dog is the best part of my day. Nothing that ensues can compete. I do have a career but on an hourly prorated basis what “I do” is walk the dog, sleep, cook, eat, repeat. These add up to more hours than my taxable career.
Next, let me address “there.” It is a good thing that most people settle into wherever they live and immediately start making fun of people who live elsewhere.
I have “people” in Texas and Missouri and have no desire to live in either place. Even short visits can be a trial. The happy coincidence is that most of them feel the same. They like to visit me in route to national parks but come up with all sorts of reasons not to want to live here. “The Mormons, the snow, the lack of fancy food places.” I never got that last one. I like to eat out but never thought I’d want to move to another place just for the restaurants.
When I lived in Missouri and traveled to the East Coast people would just marvel that people had meaningful lives in the Midwest. I moved further West, and people said the same sorts of things. I had a friend visit Salt Lake who described it as a ghost town.
I had a friend in the Northwest who said she would never live in Utah because of “all the nerve gas.” I had an ex who moved to Corvallis, Oregon and claimed it was better because there were bars across the street from campus. I hate you back.
Then there is “what exactly do you do?” I generally find this to be the meanest of questions. Unless you have a specific trade that people can look up on the internet it is generally nebulous. Things like management, marketing and even writing are sort of vague.
My current answer is “I just move around electrons.” It is probably as good an answer as any since I don’t make any tangible product. Occasionally my writing appears in a printed thing. I take pictures, but everyone takes pictures, and most people don’t print them.
I walk the dog a lot and sometime swim or ride my bike. I maintain a house to the best of my ability. My secret of success is that I didn’t invest in crypto currency, and I try to spend a little less than I make. I bought a house when it was cheap and sold it when it was expensive. I was nice to my parents and inherited a little money when they passed away.
Dennis Hinkamp does the same things most people do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.