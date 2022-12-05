I have often thought that I was born a couple decades too late. From the stories my parents told me and from reading about historical figures from our past, I have decided my favorite decade is the 1940s. America had pretty much cleared the depression beginning in 1929 and was entering a tumultuous time of world wars. One might be surprised that I would want to live during that tough time, but there is something about the people, the styles, the music and the attitude that appeals to me. I know that some of my desire comes from the Daddy worship I have and that was his glory days of youth, courting my Mom, etc.
I love looking at the black and white photos of them from their dating days. He was tall, skinny and had coke bottle glasses. A big silly grin on his face with his hat tilted to the side just a bit. Mom is also tall and willowy, her skinny chicken legs (a feature of her genetics that passed to me… thanks Mom!!) showing beneath the feminine dress of the day. I will boldly admit… My mom was a hottie!!
Many photos from that era show dapper men wearing fedoras. Ladies wore dresses most of the time and aprons to cook. Skinny suit lapels and skinny ties were the fashion trend. The trend of men wearing hats and taking them off when entering a room or the presence of a lady impresses me a great deal. Chivalry was not dead but healthy and common. I would not mind that trend coming back.
Radio was king. It was the center of the home for FDR’s fireside chats, news, and MUSIC!! The music… oh the music!! A big part of my decision to pick up the saxophone in high school and college was from the stylings of that music. Big bands full of trumpets, saxes and trombones… bouncy tunes and most couples had “our song.” Not long after my Mom died, I was listening to some music of that era with my dad. We would often put on his big band records and play gin rummy to Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw or Glenn Miller. The song “You are my Sunshine” began on the record player… my dad stopped, got emotional, and shared with me that, “This was our song, your mom and me.” I cherish this tender moment shared with him. I cannot listen to that song now without tears of my own.
More innocence was in the movies that made a great date night. Here in Preston, the Persiana dance hall was crowded and hopping. I remember my Dad describing how on Saturday night, “we would go to a fight and a dance would break out!” (“The Birth of Romance in Franklin County,” my column of March 25, 2022, in the ISJ.) Saturday was “go to town” day for shopping and having a meal at the diner for less than a couple dollars. Parades had marching bands, patriotism abounded, and stylish Ford coupes with Henry’s new V8 engine were roaming the roads. The first classic car I would buy after hitting the lottery that I seldom play would be a 42’ Ford Coupe, black and shiny. If I can’t find that model, my next choice would be the 33’ model…I am sure it was roaming the streets of the 40s as well.
I think I am correct in saying that prayer was in schools and the pledge of allegiance, emphasizing the phrase, “indivisible,” was taken very seriously. The attitude of our country is what made us victorious on separate war fronts that were thousands of miles apart. It is what ramped up both war and civilian production to supply the nations and soldiers needs. The 40s brought more women into the workforce with a sense of independence heretofore unknown. Everyone did their part in the war effort. The sacrifice of rationing common household goods had to have been stressful. Hundreds of hearts were broken and quick marriages arranged, with men leaving to fight on foreign soil. War bonds were purchased by many using the limited cash on hand.
All the things I have mentioned are what historians cite to label the men and women of the 40s, “the greatest generation.” I agree completely and enthusiastically. I have written before of my wish that this “greatest generation” would and could come back. We sure need their attitude, their work ethic and their strength. I suggest that they understood the “indivisible” word from our pledge, better than the current population, including our politicians.
I have most of my Dad’s records to enjoy. I have easy access to books and photos to teach me more about the significance of the 1940s. But I do not have a fedora…I just might order one… or two!!
