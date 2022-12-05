Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I have often thought that I was born a couple decades too late. From the stories my parents told me and from reading about historical figures from our past, I have decided my favorite decade is the 1940s. America had pretty much cleared the depression beginning in 1929 and was entering a tumultuous time of world wars. One might be surprised that I would want to live during that tough time, but there is something about the people, the styles, the music and the attitude that appeals to me. I know that some of my desire comes from the Daddy worship I have and that was his glory days of youth, courting my Mom, etc.

I love looking at the black and white photos of them from their dating days. He was tall, skinny and had coke bottle glasses. A big silly grin on his face with his hat tilted to the side just a bit. Mom is also tall and willowy, her skinny chicken legs (a feature of her genetics that passed to me… thanks Mom!!) showing beneath the feminine dress of the day. I will boldly admit… My mom was a hottie!!

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.