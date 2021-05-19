When things go wrong and nothing seems right, go to the nearest stream or canal in Logan's center. Sit quietly and watch what goes on in a biological world many people don't know exists.
You may see a bird walking under water. Or a bald eagle snatch a fish from the stream. Or children playing at the water's edge. You may find a whole different world just a mile or so from your house. Watch, think, arise happy. Thank the pioneers for making central Logan a spot where people and place support each other.
Most Logan folks my age are dead. Their children near the age of mine are nearing retirement. Although I have been fortunate enough to do work in several countries and states, and often take my family, Cache Valley has been my home far too long to for me to be called a newcomer.
Recently an unnamed critic of my writings referred to me as an outsider. My wife, our baby son and I moved into a house on Canyon Road just below the Utah Agricultural College in July 1959 — 62 years ago. The road in front of our house was not a street but the major highway (U.S. 89) going to Bear Lake and on to Yellowstone National Park. A last-chance gasoline station stood where Herm's restaurant is today.
Sixty-two years ago my family and I entered our valley through the real Sardine Canyon road — not the modern highway that splits Dry Lake and enters our valley near Wellsville. The old road that brought us was a narrow cut into the mountain above Sardine Creek, a little stream named for the small fish settlers called sardines.
The road, a national highway, was barely wide enough for two cars to pass one another. Below us, to the north, was a vast valley dotted with clusters of houses for farmers who cultivated land they owned, mostly outside a ward (religious community) where they lived and worshiped. Each village had its own drinking water source, electrical generator for lights and garbage dump. At night the small towns became scattered, twinkling stars in a sea of darkness.
I had been recruited by an internationally known and widely respected university. I knew agricultural school towns were different than most cities. But I did not know we were entering a valley where Utah's ag college not only worked in every county in the state, but served much of Idaho and Wyoming where large numbers of Mormons lived.
Logan city was a surprise. The business section was a fairyland unlike any ever seen by a Texas Hill Country kid like me. There were several large, busy banks and a dozen or so law offices with clients in the tri-state area of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.
Our city was a small, beautiful island in a sea of small towns. Clean, clear water ran down the drains. Drinking fountains with water continuously running were on most every downtown corner. Young mothers sat on Tabernacle Square benches knitting, talking while watching their children play on the lawn. Less than a block away almost nude women danced in unmarked basements to men drinking illegal bourbon.
Rural people from outside Utah came to Logan for business and recreation. Others came for a chance to whoop it up. While here they could see plays at the university, attend music events at the tabernacle or drink whiskey while watching stip-tease dancers strut in basement pubs that legally didn't exist. Almost anything one wanted could be found in Logan if a person knew who to ask or where to look.
The university, a cemetery, a garbage dump, a short airstrip and First Dam on the river marked the east side of town. Most of the land to the east was “open” public land — USDA Forest Service, Utah State land or federal land managed by different governmental agencies.
The west side of town ended at the railroad depot on 6th West. High water tables, marshes, a meandering river, a growing number of small, independent towns occupying areas around the central wetlands made the area west of 6th West “unfit” for housing development.
Today our ever-growing town has jumped past the 6th West barrier and a bypass highway built to allow traffic to go around, rather than through, Logan. In some areas single family houses sit only inches above the water table. In other areas commercial businesses, a jail, warehouses and factories cover land once thought to be useless.
Multi-level housing units, some with six or more stories, are being constructed near the university, in downtown Logan, and west of the area once considered “unfit” for housing. Like it or not, shocked though we may be, going up by building multi-level housing is the only logical way to provide homes for our rapidly growing population.
The scary housing situation is the most logical reason for us to keep the river, and hopefully several large irrigations ditches, flowing through our town. By keeping the river and major canals open through Logan we have a unique opportunity to have a bit of nature within easy walking distance of most our homes.
This is a gift that we can, and should, give our grandchildren. We must not let the opportunity be squelched by burying our mind-cleansing streams and canals underground.