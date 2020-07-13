An unforgettable election year has advanced a step closer to its November finale. As a Utah State University alumna in political science, each voting cycle causes me to reflect on how significant a single vote can be.
With Pioneer Day approaching, I’m reminded of one particular vote — the one cast by Seraph Young in 1870, 150 years ago.
Exercising their newly given right, 24 women came to Utah polls in a municipal election on February 14, 1870, including a granddaughter to Brigham Young, Seraph. She simply came to do what she was entitled to. She cast a vote and then continued on her way to work.
The simple action, without fanfare or pomp, cemented Seraph Young in history as the first woman in the United States to vote under new equal suffrage laws.
Wyoming and Utah both hold the claim that they first gave women equal voting rights to men. I asked author and historian Emily Brooksby Wheeler which state is right.
Wheeler said, in a sense, they both are. “Wyoming was the first state to pass a law allowing all female citizens over the age of 21 to vote in 1869,” she said. “Utah passed a similar law in 1870. Because Utah held elections before Wyoming, Utah women had the chance to vote first.”
Utah women won the battle for the first votes, but the war for was by no means over. Their right to vote was stripped by the federal government in 1887, partially due to polygamy.
“Many East Coast suffragists and opponents of polygamy assumed that, if allowed to voice their opinions, Utah’s women would rebel against polygamy,” Wheeler said. “In actuality, some of the leading proponents of women’s suffrage in Utah were also advocates for polygamy.”
Suffragettes like Emmeline B. Wells defended both polygamy and women’s voting rights locally and nationally. Wells was married three times and willingly entered into polygamous relationships twice. She provided for herself and her five daughters by teaching and writing. Her publications and speeches added to the voice of women’s rights advocates.
The 1887 disenfranchisement of Utah polygamist women was a blow to Wells. “The federal government took voting rights away from Utah’s women to punish the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and reduce its influence,” Wheeler said. But Wells and her suffragist allies continued to press for equal treatment under the law.
Wells lobbied not only for women’s votes but also for the right for women to hold political offices. Her triumph came in January 1896 when Utah became a state. In the state constitution, women’s voting rights were restored and the right for women to hold public office was granted.
That fall, Wells ran for state Senate along with several other “at large” candidates. Wells lost the seat, but her cause won the war due to Martha Hughes Cannon.
Cannon, who interestingly was also a polygamist wife, was well qualified for public office. She was a respected doctor at Deseret Hospital.
“She ran against her husband for a seat on the first Utah State Senate,” Wheeler said. “She defeated him to become the first female state senator in the nation. She used her political position and medical knowledge to improve health and safety in Utah. She also gave birth to her third child while in office, which probably silenced naysayers who thought women couldn’t balance work and home or contribute in politics.”
After all the pioneer-age suffragettes’ hard-fought battles, it seems women still have a way to go when it comes to political participation. Utah women have gone back and forth in participation over the past few decades. Fortunately, we are on an upswing. As of 2018, Utah ranked 11th in the nation in women’s voting participation.
That’s something organizations like Utah’s Women and Leadership Project celebrate and hope to expand. The project recently changed location to our own Utah State University under the leadership of Susan Madsen, the new Karen Haight Huntsman endowed professor of leadership (see Kevin Opsahl’s article dated June 10, 2020).
Madsen said, “I really believe that voting is one of the most important and most patriotic things we can do. It shows that we are grateful for being citizens. To get out to the ballot box or mail in a ballot shows that we are engaged. It shows that we care about our communities, our state, and our country. Both in our country and in others, people died for the right to vote!”
Speaking of women in politics, Madsen said, “We have to have women engaged. Women in office step forward and prioritize issues like education, health care, social programs, and victim advocacy. If there aren’t women running for and serving in public office, those issues sometimes don’t get recognized.”
As Emmeline B. Wells said, “I believe in women– especially thinking women.”
Choosing good, honest, ethical people to hold office is a privilege. In Utah, we are doubly privileged to have many good candidates. As a woman who has studied and been involved in politics, I encourage all people to participate fully in elections — research the candidates, study the issues, and cast a vote.
Emily Wheeler said of our Utah suffragettes, “They would tell women to get involved. Run for office, vote, and volunteer. Every voice matters. They would remind us that we can put aside our differences and accomplish great things.”
I believe that is especially true of well-informed women in 2020. Our votes have power and carry influence. A century and a half after Seraph Young’s vote, we can and should remember that every vote matters. The one that matters most to you should be yours.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com