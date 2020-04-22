A little over a hundred years ago, influenza was raging in Utah. Examining the headstones in old cemeteries of Cache Valley indicates that the Spanish flu pandemic was active in our then-remote mountain valley. It didn't kill just the old and young. Even the strongest leaders were at its mercy.
That 1918-1920 Spanish flu has been called the deadliest disease event in history. It infected an estimated one-third of the planet’s population, including about half of all Americans. That awful flu was first observed in Europe, the United States and parts of Asia before swiftly spreading around the world.
Back then, there were no effective drugs or vaccines to treat that killer flu strain. Citizens were ordered to wear masks. Schools, theaters and businesses were shuttered, and bodies piled up in makeshift morgues before the virus ended its deadly global march. Several historical estimates indicate Spanish flu killed an 675,000 Americans and 20 to 50 million people worldwide. In the century since the Spanish flu subsided, the world has changed more and faster than at any other time in recorded history.
I was born into the Great Depression 10 years following the flu pandemic. My parents, my dedicated teachers and the U.S. Army pulled me through the hard times and prepared me for a changing world. Fifty years and three months ago, Jenny, our four children and I were living in a rented home in River Heights. I was trying to get the family settled and learn how to be a university dean.
Most of my time was taken trying to rearrange USU's College of Natural Resources to better serve a rapidly changing world. Over 300 students had enrolled in a college that had only about a hundred students the year before. About a third were military veterans. Students came from 49 states. About 10% of our students were from Iran. There were more foreign students in CNR than students from Utah. About one in five students in this he-man “male” college were female. Women were taking leadership roles in a college where Paul Bunyon was its idol.
Early in May 1950 I took my family to a weekly outdoor program the Cache National Forest held in the Guinavah Amphitheater up Logan Canyon. Ranger Sandra Thorne, a USU graduate and one of the very few female rangers in the Forest Service, walked on stage and welcomed us. She was wearing a male Forest Service uniform she had bought and altered to fit her. Although she had developed the program and was in charge of it, she was listed as an “interpretive rangerette.”
My oldest daughter, born in Logan nine years earlier, cheered loudly, leaned over and whispered, “Daddy, I didn't know girls could be forest rangers.” I knew then that our world was changing. We had to change how we prepared students to serve the future, not the past. Change and ferment on campus — especially in CNR — was a sore spot to some conservative valley folks. Times were a-changin’ in Happy Valley.
On the morning of May 15, 1970, just five months after I had arrived as the new dean, Allen Stokes, a highly respected wildlife professor, came to my office. He said he was taking a day of leave time to participate in a parade against the war and the Kent State killings. I told him taking leave wasn't necessary. He thought there might be rioting and arrests. He wanted to march as a citizen and not bring troubles to the college. About 250 students and faculty members marched in the parade, and another 250 or so joined the rally at Central Park. Some viewers shouted obscene objections, but there was no riot.
Change happened. Fifty years ago, the mostly male CNR students were dedicated to taking care of the land and the goods and services it provided. Increasing numbers of female CNR students expanded and changed the role of natural resource management.
Yesterday was the golden anniversary of Earth Day. It has been half a century since my little daughter told me she didn't know girls could be rangers. The outstanding student is no longer called the Son of Paul (Bunyon). There is no beauty queen called the Daughter of Paul. The faculty and student body are composed of both females and males.
And change is happening again. It's been a little over a hundred years since the Spanish flu was called the deadliest disease in history. People the world over enter a new century scared and hopeless because of a disease caused by a coronavirus we are trying to control. Here in Happy Valley we sit in our homes and await news about COVID-19, a word most people had never heard until a few weeks ago.
We fret because it has changed our lives. We hope it will be conquered or proven a hoax. But we know that we don't know. We don't know who to complain to, who might fix it or how it will change our lives. Will we have to wear masks and keep two meters away from all other humans until we die?
I don't know. I do know we are in for a hard time, and the wounds of today will be with us for a long time. Whatever time we have left, we should use it to make the lives of those who survive better.