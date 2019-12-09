Are you counting the days until Christmas?
While our kids were living at home, we had an advent calendar. Jane even made one with pockets on it for each day, and inside each pocket was something special about Christmas and a goody to eat. We started with the oldest for Dec. 1 and continued down each of our nine children until the big day, Dec. 25.
When our sons went on missions, we sent Christmas packages according to the post office guidelines and hoped they would reach their destinations by the 24th. Two sons, David and Steve, went to Japan, John to Sweden, Jeff to Spain, and Mike went to my own mission land, New Zealand — only he served in the south; I was in the north. (There are two islands, and the missions divided according to church membership and chapels.) Mark, our youngest, served in Argentina.
We were able to talk with some of them by phone on Christmas. In today’s world, parents probably converse with FaceTime on the internet!
We really enjoyed the wonderful Thanksgiving program put on last month at the Logan LDS Institute. Beautiful music and great talks. Now we look forward to the annual Christmas program at USU with the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra — always a highlight for us. There are also so many fine programs on TV — a whole list of Christmas specials comes out with this newspaper.
Did you make it down to the opening of Logan’s gateway on West Center Street? We did, and it was a wonderful event. Kudos to the city, stores, and all involved. It was great to see so many people there. I especially liked the big Clydesdale horses pulling the wagons and the singers and music. Big crowd, and many went to the movie showings and indoor music performances at the theaters. Special thanks to the Daines family and others for all they’ve done and do for Logan and our valley.
There are now many concerts at the Logan Tabernacle until Christmas. Free and special. Lots to do in Cache Valley to celebrate the birth of the Savior of the World. I plan to write more about the spiritual side of Christmas in my next column.
We got up at 5:30 a.m. on “Black Friday” and went to Lowe’s to buy two new Christmas pieces for outside — a snowman and a “Happy Holidays” sign. When our children were home, we did much more with outside decorations, but it’s down to just a couple now. I always decorate our little lamp post out front. Jane provides the bows. Jane says we went to Black Friday when our kids were home, but my memory on doing so has not kicked in yet. I guess it’s “blacked out.” (Pun intended.)
It is fun on a winter night to drive around the valley and look for homes that really “go all out” for Christmas. Whether you are a Christian or not, this season brightens up what might otherwise be dismal days with snow and sludge.
I was delighted a week or so ago to hear from Paul Parkinson, a fine author who grew up in Logan. Paul and his 23-year-old daughter just completed their next book in the “Unselfish” series. This one is called “Unselfish Kids.” They were on the Today Show on Dec. 2. It was special to see them!
We have watched and will watch many of the Christmas specials this year. Including, for me, “It’s A Wonderful Life.” I’ve seen it dozens of times, but it still makes me cry when it ends.
On an entirely different subject, I read of the 103rd birthday of Ruth Robinson in the “Milestone” section of this newspaper on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Wow! She’s lived in North Logan since the age of 2. We know her son Clair well. He and his wife, Sylvia, are good friends. Clair was a favorite teacher of our children, and Sylvia, an advisor in our department at USU.
I decided to call up Clair’s mom on the phone. I expected someone else to answer the phone, but she answered, and we had a very nice visit. What an example! Oh, to be like her … of sound mind, I mean, not to live to the age of 103. I don’t think that’s in my genetic history. I have lived longer now than two of my sisters, Elayne and Colleen. However, my sister LaRue lived to age 83. She died one month after losing their quadriplegic son, whom they had taken care of for most of his life. Her husband, Lee, then came here to Logan to live near their daughter Laurie. And he died soon after the move. They are all interred in the Logan Cemetery, not far from where we will be.
I read the obituaries daily in both the Deseret News and the Herald Journal. Sometimes an obit appears in both papers. Dean Madsen and I were born in the same year. He was an icon at USU and did so much for the university, community, and beyond. He will be missed. I’ve read all the books his wife Susan Arrington Madsen wrote, as well as those of her father, Leonard Arrington.
Now I could spend the rest of my allotted space for this column on impeachment, vaping, Jon Huntsman Jr., and a plethora of topics. I’d like to end on a positive note. The Spirit of Christmas is, or at least can be, “the most wonderful time of the year.” Do something a little special for a neighbor, friend or relative — even one you’ve not seen or been in touch with for many years.
I’ll never forget one neighbor who complained often about a football coming over the fence from our yard to his. One year we took him a small gift and wished him a Merry Christmas in person. We had to go up the street and down the next, but the surprise and a frown that he had on his face turned to a smile, followed by a “Well, thank you very much.”
That’s the Spirit of Christmas.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com.