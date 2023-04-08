I know there are piles of snow and indictments to indelicately debate. I’ll leave that to the rest of the real, fake, leftist, legacy, FOXy, legitimate, or whatever silo you choose to stoke your confirmation bias.
All that is trivial. What I need to reconcile with my fragile sanity are skateboarding French bulldogs on the internet. They make me feel far more inadequate than that Michelangelo statue of nudist David.
I know of what I speak. We were semi-blessed to have a French bulldog as a rent-free canine couch surfer in our lives for 14 years. They are not the sharpest tools in the shed. They probably could not even find the shed unless you threw a rancid sausage in there. They have a vocabulary of about five words. They might know other words, but they only choose to listen to the five that pertain to their needs. They get by on their questionable, but funny, looks.
Yet somehow these surly gremlins show up on the internet blithely skateboarding through cities around the world. This is why the internet needs to be regulated. It is destroying not only the self-esteem of young people, but people like me.
I’m OK with the constant reminders that I can’t dance or sing well. I’m self-aware enough to know I’m not particularly handsome, smart or rich. Still, I ought to be able to skateboard better than a stubby, snorty self-import dog! I can’t. I fall and go “ouch.”
Thank you, Utah Legislature, for your new internet and social media controls for youths. But what about something for us helpless adults? Why do you presume we actually have more willpower than kids just because we are unfortunate enough to grow older? I no longer have living parents, so I guess you can’t call them “parental controls;” maybe we could call them Adult Public Health Controls?
Internet dysphoria could happen to anyone. I start innocently scrolling through my carefully curated playlist of capybaras, wombats, dachshunds (sausage dogs), shoebill storks and they occasional hedgehog … when zap! A skateboarding French bulldog pops up to interlope on my Zen time. Someone, somewhere must have an algorithm to stop this.
The internet also eats up my diminishing time and brain in other ways. I have access to the alluring dopamine habit of digging into old music I loved too much. On just an average Tuesday night I decided I’d like to watch a video of one my guilty pleasures (I’m lying, I don’t feel guilty at all, just a tad embarrassed), “Mississippi Queen” by the band Mountain. Three hours later I had gone through nearly the entire musicology of the band’s lead guitarist, Leslie West.
I was able to watch 12 versions of the song. There were also several videos that analyzed the guitars he used (Gibson), the type of amplifier (Sunn, the old tube kind) and the specific finger placements. Leaving YouTube for my other obsession, Wikipedia, I could read all about his life. He was Jewish, who knew? He grew up nowhere near Mississippi (Hackensack, New Jersey) and he had his right leg amputated due to chronic diabetes.
These are all semi-fun facts, but some reasonable adult regulations could have saved me a lot of time. Or maybe some sort of recovery support group should be part of our health care plan?
Dennis Hinkamp can be found on most of the popular social media opium dens.
