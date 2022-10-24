Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In the overwhelmingly Republican state of Utah, the senatorial election of Nov. 2, 2010, was little more than a formality. But as the results from other races began to stream into the packed ballroom of the Salt Lake Hilton Hotel on that evening, I read a bit of anxiety on Mike Lee’s face.

“Nervous?” I asked the candidate, whom I’d first met a few years earlier when he was a legal counselor for Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.