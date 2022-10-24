In the overwhelmingly Republican state of Utah, the senatorial election of Nov. 2, 2010, was little more than a formality. But as the results from other races began to stream into the packed ballroom of the Salt Lake Hilton Hotel on that evening, I read a bit of anxiety on Mike Lee’s face.
“Nervous?” I asked the candidate, whom I’d first met a few years earlier when he was a legal counselor for Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr.
“Always,” Lee replied.
“About the election or what comes after it?” I asked.
“The election,” he said. “Nothing is certain until it’s certain.”
A few minutes later he was standing on the stage, promising to bring some sanity back to Washington.
Polls now suggest that independent candidate Evan McMullin — who benefitted from the state Democratic Party’s unprecedented decision to not place a candidate on the ballot — may pose a challenge to the senator’s incumbency. And so Lee might be feeling a bit nervous again. In contrast to his first election, which he won with 62 percent of the vote, and his first reelection, which he won with 68 percent, it might actually be true, this time around, that “nothing is certain until it’s certain.” And that could be transformative for our democracy.
The potential inherent in this moment has little to do with either man’s merits or morals. Rather, it centers on what happens in other elections, across the nation, if this gambit by Utah’s minority party succeeds: A win by McMullin would establish the step-aside play as an effective strategy in states where there is no true competition between the two major parties.
In Utah, Republicans have held both Senate seats for nearly half a century. There have been some Democrats from Utah in the U.S. House during that time, but redistricting moves that have split state’s more liberal cities into multiple conservative districts, appear to have put an end to that for now.
Similarly, the last time a Republican was elected as a U.S. Senator in Connecticut was in 1982. Would GOP members in the Constitution State prefer a centrist independent to another three decades of running losing candidate after losing candidate? Almost assuredly. And if McMullin wins in Utah, they might just try.
The Cook Political Report estimates that only about 11 percent of this cycle’s U.S. senatorial elections are a “toss up.” In the House, where every seat is theoretically up for grabs every two years, just 7 percent of the contests are considered to be races in which each of the major party candidates has a roughly equal chance of winning. The result of this lack of competition is that there is little incentive for centrist candidates to run for office, candidates appeal to their base rather than the electorate as a whole, and although most voters want their Congressional leaders to work collaboratively to pass legislation most members’ votes are party-line predictable.
A McMullin win could change that. And Damon Cann, a political scientist at Utah State University, believes the “win” part is key. In Utah, he noted, “more than a few Democrats are disappointed that they won't have someone from their party to vote for on the ballot.” If Lee isn’t unseated, Cann said, those Dems will feel validated in their thinking that this was a bad idea.
But if it works?
“Those who would pragmatically support a more moderate and hence electable independent candidate would have evidence to point to that shows this strategy can help a minority party have some kind of influence in elections,” Cann said. “It gives you something more than a sacrificial standard bearer.”
Even then, this couldn’t happen everywhere overnight. As Brigham Young University political scientist Adam Dynes pointed out, most states don’t have a caucus system in the primary process, like Utah does, so even if minority party leaders saw an opportunity to run “a McMullin,” they wouldn't be able to prevent a rogue party candidate from running in the primary. Among the handful of states that do have the systems in place for such a play, though, are Connecticut, where the chances of having a Republican U.S. senator any time in the near future seem very slim, and North Dakota, where Democrats are faced with similar prospects.
Even a single “purple” senator could have a powerful impact in the quite evenly divided upper Senate. In the lower chamber, just five or six truly independent representations could dramatically shift a brutally partisan dynamic. “A few people who aren’t tied to party objectives but are instead focused on making incremental, but consequential, changes in Congress could be enough to make significant changes,” Cann said.
Dynes pointed out that McMullin — an avowed “never Trumper,” who first became known to most Utahns when he ran as an attempted spoiler against Trump in the 2016 presidential election — is a candidate who is fairly unique to Utah, where many Latter-day Saints, while staunchly Republican, could never find their way to supporting Trump. “There would need to be a third-party/independent candidate with as large of a name recognition as McMullin,” Dynes said.
It’s very possible, however, that those kinds of independents do exist. They are business owners, university presidents, retired senior military officers, and religious leaders—individuals who have always maintained public political independence as a matter of pragmatism, ethics, or professional savvy, and who wouldn’t be willing to run under a party’s flag.
Where competition actually exists, Democrats will still run strong Democrats. Republicans will still run strong Republicans. But in the many places where election results have been predetermined long before the election, what’s happening in Utah right now could unlock a new path to sanity.
Matthew D. LaPlante is an associate professor of journalism at Utah State University and a former reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.