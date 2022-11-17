I’d never been to a chess tournament before Nov. 11 and 12 when one was held in the large room of a local church off Center Street in Logan. It was the first tournament for each of my four sons, too. They were competing against other young people for the glittering trophies that sat on a side table.
The tournament was set up so every person competed in the same number of rounds — four — no matter how many games they won or lost. From the outset, the director told the youth to be optimistic. There weren’t too many kids in most of the grades competing. As long as the kids played all their rounds, they had a decent chance of winning a prize. But if they hoped to gain a prize, they’d have to stay at the table and play each game, no matter the results.
As I sat on the sidelines, a friend joined me. She brought up my recent columns and the local election. She asked if I was disappointed in the results.
It’s hard for me to be romantic about elections. As a Political Science graduate of Utah State University, I spent years studying them. I know that every cycle, there are winners and losers. And no one party or one person wins every time.
I voted my thoughts, just like every other person who went to the polls. Naturally, not everything went the way I would prefer. However, nothing in the voting results shocked me. So, I feel neutral about the result.
During my discussion with my friend, I realized that the voting results weren’t unlike the tournament. Each voting cycle, we have two players. Both sides must play so that there can be a winner. And neither side wins if they don’t participate in the process from start to finish.
That means our sometimes not-so-friendly valley rivalry between Democrats and Republicans has to continue, whether we would prefer it or not. The two (or more) party system is necessary and prudent for our representative democracy.
What matters more than anything is that voters have an active, qualified representative at the end of each election cycle. My education taught me that the multi-party contest in itself brings about better results for the public because candidates are held to a higher standard when they must earn people’s votes. When more than one person runs, the elections victor is more valued and held more accountable.
It’s always in the best interest of the citizens to have multiple parties field a candidate in each election, even just for the sake of continuing representation. Some estimate that 5-10% of candidates are forced to drop out during an election for unexpected reasons like health, life changes or scandal.
Without another candidate on the ballot, a pinch-hitting mechanism like a special election would have to fill a vacancy, which takes time and a great deal of taxpayer funding. During the interim, sessions come and go. Votes are missed. Opportunities are lost. Community problems are going on unsolved. It is far better to have a candidate from an opposing party represent a voting district than to have no representative at all.
For example, the friend I sat beside at the tournament mentioned the stalwart and capable valley Democrat Holly Gunther. Her website indicates that if she were elected, she would focus on family, economic opportunity, the environment, education and bipartisanship. She is a veteran and a concealed weapons permit holder, which I admire and support. Her more left-leaning policy stance on immigration and healthcare differ from my own slightly, but would be tempered by a conservative majority in the state legislature.
Gunther has been on the ballot for one office or another for several election cycles. Each cycle takes effort and commitment from her. It takes personal sacrifice. And she knows that in a valley with so many registered Republican voters, she will most likely not prevail.
But if she did, then what? Would Cache Valley citizens be well represented by a — gasp— Democrat?
In her case, I believe we would. Since so many of our essential values are the same, Gunther would represent me exceptionally well on many fronts. If the Republican candidate running against her in any cycle should have to withdraw for any reason, her candidacy would prove to be a salvation of sorts for the community, as we would have dedicated local representation that was uninterrupted by a prolonged run-off election.
I’m not endorsing Gunther with this column, just pointing out that having more than one candidate on the ballot is both wise and prudent, so long as that candidate is qualified.
Although there are differences in the national and state party platforms between Democrats and Republicans, many of those issues do not fall under the jurisdiction of our local or even state government. Practical application of taxation, zoning, funding, land use, human resources, policing and local regulation would most likely be decided and implemented similarly by a locally elected official regardless of party affiliation. (National government is far different, though. More on that another day).
As I sat at the chess tournament I watched two sides take each other on round after round, shake hands and keep playing. In our local elections, we should take note of that pattern. We should respect our opponents, use good sportsmanship and continue coming to the table. After all, when both sides participate fully, the real winner is the community.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.