I’d never been to a chess tournament before Nov. 11 and 12 when one was held in the large room of a local church off Center Street in Logan. It was the first tournament for each of my four sons, too. They were competing against other young people for the glittering trophies that sat on a side table.

The tournament was set up so every person competed in the same number of rounds — four — no matter how many games they won or lost. From the outset, the director told the youth to be optimistic. There weren’t too many kids in most of the grades competing. As long as the kids played all their rounds, they had a decent chance of winning a prize. But if they hoped to gain a prize, they’d have to stay at the table and play each game, no matter the results.

