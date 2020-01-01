I'm writing this column in 2019 for readers who will receive it in next year's mail. If this doesn't make sense, know that I'm not drunk, just old. With over 90 years behind me, my chances of being alive in 2030 are probably a lot less than winning a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. On 2 January 2020 I'll check the newspaper to see if this column is in it, read the paper and try to convince myself I should make an effort to adjust to whatever the future offers.
I have hope for the next decade. The air is clearing, and I live in one of the most beautiful spots in the world. We are fortunate to have local governments that listen to the people and citizens who devote time and effort to suggest changes that make our valley a good place to live. Change in human behavior usually starts with a few people advocating for a specific action.
On Dec. 3, 2019, Logan City Council passed, with a vote of 3 for and 2 against, a ban on single-use plastic bags in Logan. It may turn out to be the most important Logan city action of the decade. Its value is not so much in controlling plastic bags, but in Logan’s city officials identifying problems affecting our changing world and taking the lead in solving them.
Logan's banning plastic bags probably would have gone unnoticed outside our valley but for the power of a picture. An Eli Lucero photograph of an enthusiastic middle-aged woman demonstrating the harm of plastic bags was sent with a news release to major print and television news outlets in Utah and beyond. The chairman of the council, Herm Olsen, stood behind her. The other counsel persons sat in the background.
That picture suggested to the world that Logan was a leader in protecting our environment. I could tell by expressions of council members that most of them considered the bill a treatment, not a cure. But readers of newspapers in Utah and beyond looked at Lucero's photo and thought Logan was progressive and a worthy leader for other communities to follow.
Some local folks opposed the bag ban. They wrongly thought Loganites who wanted to ban plastic bags were outsiders who do not know Utah. Newcomers they aren't. The four counsel members sitting in the background of the picture are competent, dedicated people. Two voted for the plastic bag ban, two against.
The chairman is a true public servant. He is a Cache Valley product and a partner in one of Utah's major law firms. His public service is not limited to Logan. He spends much of his free time on an Indian reservation helping people he lived amongst during a mission for his church. I saw him help many college students during my years at USU.
The woman in the picture waving the plastic bag is a Loganite born in the hospital that was torn down to make a parking lot near the Logan Temple. She attended local schools in Cache County. She met and married her husband at USU. She earned registered nurse certification through the Weber/USU program. She has fought diseases in strange places around the world. She retired to Logan and volunteers for local improvement projects and for disease prevention projects in Micronesia.
In my opinion, the Logan City Council's effort to limit use of plastic bags marks 2019 as the year our town declared war on environmental degradation. It is too soon to tell where people will rank plastic bags in the long list of environmental problems that develop as more people come into our bathtub-like valley that has no drain pipe in the bottom. Whatever we put in the air, whether from burning fossil fuels in automobiles, space heaters and factories makes our valley more dangerous for human occupation.
Today is the second day of the 2020 decade.The way we Cache Valley folk act in the next 10 years may well be the key to whether our treasured valley will be a beautiful example of human occupation in environmentally limited habitats or an awful landscape caused by people using the land in ways that destroy it.
If the valley's human population grows, as indications indicate it will, housing should grow up, not out. Land between high-rise buildings should not grow lawns, but plants that clean the air and produce food or fiber useful to humans. The burning of fossil fuels to heat buildings and drive automobile and lawnmower motors should be banned.
Singapore is a modern, wealthy country with a land area that is about the size of our valley. It has more people than the state of Utah. They are surrounded by salty ocean water. Cache Valley is surrounded by land, most of it owned by we the people of the United States. If Cache Valley developed modern, comfortable housing for all the people in Utah, our public lands around us would be ours and other Americans to use.
Such changes will not happen in this decade, but with vision and planning it could be up and running in this century. When I was born 90 plus years ago, no one could have imagined how we live today. A baby born today will be my age in 2110. And he could grow up in a lovely town with open land around him.