2020. In Utah, it has been the year of the pandemic, plus earthquake, plus wind storm. Toss a heated election cycle in, stir with personal and family drama, warm in the fire of coronavirus restrictions for the holidays, and it may not be a pleasant year end.
I’m currently quarantined with my husband and five kids — again. One or two kids have been quarantined since mid-October, and it seems to be a never-ending cycle. Thanksgiving is at our doors and Utahns have been encouraged to keep group meetings limited when, normally, extended family gatherings are usually a highlight. If you’re like me, it might be hard to find things you feel like celebrating.
A friend of mine, Carolina Brog of North Logan, has been a clinical therapist for seven years. I spotted her pushing a stroller down the street with a smile on her face. It struck me as interesting because she has faced some personal difficulties in her family recently, too. So I texted her for some advice.
“I encourage my clients to look for things they are grateful for all the time,” Brog said. “It’s a regular assignment throughout the week to identify 1-3 things. I’ve noticed when clients look for those things it helps them to see that they have supports and even to see that not everything in their life is so full of despair as they initially believe.”
From a therapy standpoint, a little Thanksgiving might be just what Cache Valley needs.
Logan therapist Daphne McKinnon makes it a point to encourage positivity in her clients as well. After more than 14 years of practice, she has continued to find value in gratitude. “It’s been a tough year!” she said. “I can feel the weight of it in the interactions with my clients. But gratitude is what I use to lighten that weight every day.”
“Where we look determines how we feel about our lives,” McKinnon said. “If we are focused on the things we don’t have, we won’t have time to feel good about the things we do have.”
When it comes to gratitude, McKinnon encourages people to look for even more things to be grateful for – 3 to 5 per day – and write them down for 30 days until it is a habit. “It doesn’t have to be complicated things either,” she said. “I mean, I love my bed! My soft, fluffy pillow. I love my grandson’s magical hugs. Keep it simple.”
McKinnon explains that intentionally noticing the good things in life helps keep everything else in perspective. “When we do get stressed and anxious, it helps to stop and smell the roses. I mean literally,” she said.
McKinnon and her husband moved from California to Logan about 18 months ago and enjoy peaceful Cache Valley. “The mountains, for me, are a strength and a protection. If I can go outside for a minute and see the sun shine or feel the snow coming down, it just recharges me. It helps to pause in our day and let mindfulness and gratitude set in. It resets the balance in our lives so we can remember things aren’t as bad as they might seem at first glance. I encourage people to look around at what represents beauty and peace to them and really hold onto that.”
“When we teach gratitude, it helps to go deeper as well,” she said. “Of course we are thankful for our family and friends. But why? What specifically do they do to help you? Like the kids might be loud in the other room, but are they giving you time to enjoy by yourself? That’s something to really be grateful for. It helps when we look at people for what they are and ignore behavioral noise. It’s important to validate each individual in the family and tell them exactly what you appreciate about them.”
Of course, McKinnon recognizes that not every situation is lined with roses and rainbows. Having treated victims of abuse or trauma, she knows that people face real mental, physical, and psychological challenges every day. During the pandemic those challenges have expanded. Many people are isolated, unemployed, or feeling insecure about the future. Still, she said looking at the bright side helps.
“Uncomfortable and unfortunate things happen, but we can always, always find something in the situation that we can learn from,” McKinnon said. “Can we stand back and recognize what we are learning? How we are growing from the situation? It’s easy to sit down and throw a tantrum when things don’t go our way, but then we stay in the same situation and fail to progress.”
“We get so overwhelmed with everything that seems to be going wrong around us that we forget to notice the good things that are happening,” McKinnon said. “The good things, no matter how small, should be what we focus on. When we do that, we really blossom and feel fulfilled.”
So this morning, I’m trying to put my friends advice into practice. A quick gratitude list includes snow piling up at the resort, cute dogs that keep the kids company, and warm slippers. I’m thankful the family has WiFi and that we bought those two outdated computers last spring. Our school is livestreaming classes and though we are sitting in a make-shift computer lab, all the kids are able to keep up with classwork. I’m thankful for dedicated teachers. Grateful for grocery delivery. Thankful for hard-working health-care professionals and their good advice.
The things I usually look forward to this holiday season might not be practical this year, but finding that other good things have surfaced is reassuring. It makes me feel a bit more like giving thanks, even in 2020.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com