hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PRESTON, Idaho – Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will be the keynote speaker at the Franklin County Lincoln Day banquet and fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 24, according to county GOP Chairman Todd Thomas.

Bedke will be joined by Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Education Debbie Critchfield and State Controller Brandon Woolf, Thomas noted in a press release about the event. Relevant current topics on water adjudication, election integrity and education funding from the Idaho Legislature will be updated, and attendees can mingle and participate in a silent auction of locally donated items.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.