...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
PRESTON, Idaho – Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will be the keynote speaker at the Franklin County Lincoln Day banquet and fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 24, according to county GOP Chairman Todd Thomas.
Bedke will be joined by Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Education Debbie Critchfield and State Controller Brandon Woolf, Thomas noted in a press release about the event. Relevant current topics on water adjudication, election integrity and education funding from the Idaho Legislature will be updated, and attendees can mingle and participate in a silent auction of locally donated items.
Thomas says the goal of this event is twofold: 1) Fundraising to support the local committee’s efforts to provide representation of Franklin County at the state level; and 2) Provide voter information and education on political issues that affect the county and its residents.
For those 21 years of age and older, each dinner ticket purchase includes one chance to win a Ruger MV IV .22 caliber pistol. Dinner provided by Gailey Thin Blue BBQ and Catering will be served at a cost of $25 per person.
The Robinson Building, located near the Preston Rodeo Arena at 186 West 2nd North, will be hosting the event with doors opening at 6pm, dinner served at 7 p.m. Dinner tickets will be available for purchase at the door for those unsure of their ability to purchase ahead of time.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting any of the precinct committee members or Thomas at 435-881-6753.
