Somebody needs to throw a yellow penalty flag at the feet of USU head football coach Gary Andersen for comments he made last week after reports came out about three of his players being cited by police for marijuana use.
Some might argue the coach had every right to be angry over the reports, which contained some factual errors and threatened to disrupt team preparations for a Friday bowl game appearance in Texas. But Andersen’s comments went beyond anger into what sounded like vowing revenge and payback — public statements unbecoming of a leader in our community, be it a coach, a public official or even an average parent.
Whether he really meant what he said or not, it was still shocking to hear Andersen say he will work hard to make sure the people responsible for the inaccuracies will have “some miserable days” ahead, like the three cited players had leading up to the bowl game.
Andersen isn’t the first college coach to speak harsh words at a press conference and certainly won’t be the last. It can’t be easy fielding questions from the news media, some of which can be irritating coming from people who don’t know sports like coaches do or appreciate the challenges of running a successful college athletic program. The Herald Journal agrees with Andersen supporters who've argued that marijuana citations issued to college students are hardly banner headline news. In fact, this newspaper decided not to run the story, despite reports appearing on the websites and pages of our competition.
It will all blow over, of course, and perhaps the players will even be vindicated, as Andersen and one of the player’s attorneys have contended they will. That’s not the point here. We’re just calling foul on the coach’s statements in the heat of the moment.
Gary Andersen is a beloved figure in Aggie sports, and for good reason, but that doesn’t mean he’s above some constructive criticism. None of us are. In this case, that criticism is: Whoa now, coach. You might want to temper your comments a bit next time.