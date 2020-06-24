In Utah, the government is not forcing residents to wear masks. But well-meaning and well-informed people are asking you to, and asking you nicely, so why not go along with the request in the interest of being responsible citizens.
On Tuesday, the Utah Hospital Association teamed up with the state’s four largest healthcare providers to launch a campaign called “Mask Up Utah,” which urges all residents to wear masks in public spaces.
The effort was prompted by the dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in Utah. Healthcare providers fear if the trend continues, increased hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients could severely overtax hospitals.
We all know how political the issue of masks has become, and we all have opinions on the subject, but doctors and others speaking for the campaign have emphasized this is more a matter of common sense and courtesy than politics — little different than not littering or following traffic laws intended to safeguard motorists.
“As healthcare leaders, we earnestly request the public’s help in curbing the significant increase in COVID cases in Utah,” Utah Hospital Association President Greg Bell said. “Masking up is an important way everyone can help. Think of someone you love or care for; wear a mask for them. If we all wear our mask regularly when out in public or at work, we can bend the curve, protect our vulnerable loved ones and keep Utah’s healthcare resources readily available for all.”
The Herald Journal agrees. It’s about watching out for others, and the inconvenience is negligible in the short-term. You don’t need a mask walking outside with nobody nearby, but in close quarters it’s a good idea.
A sign on the door of one local restaurant states it plainly (and politely): “We wear masks to protect you. Please wear a mask to protect us. Thank you.”