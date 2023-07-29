Thank you for being the source of information for Utah and Idaho. Residents turn to you for updates of events, sports commentary, general news and trust your reporting. Recently, the selection of a new President of USU was shared along with incidents in Logan Canyon, Hyrum, sports events, the passing of Pat Robertson, USU football updates, and others. These are all interesting concerns to keep an informed public.
Broader than our geographic highlights are events, policies or practices that affect our lives but are generated from outside sources and create a malaise in our country. One, of which we are aware, is the United Nations Agenda 2030, which was started in 1992 and proposes 17 points of international focus and change. Most residents from our conversations are not aware of this Agenda, nor its impact on our society.
More specifically are the concerns of global education included in Goal 4: Government Controlled Schools and Universities. These include student indoctrination, social curriculum, personal beliefs and expected outcomes, and are accessible at https://sustainabledevelopmentun.org.agenda21.
Under the umbrella of this goal are many supporting organizations, such as: United Nations International Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF), The World Health Organization (WHO), Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and The Collaborative for Academics, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) which has the focus for the “liberation of girls through the transformation of capitalistic systems and the overthrow of the family, the ultimate genesis of injustice.”
Another is called Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) which “teaches gender fluidity, and gender theory, which is not physically determined, and encourages children to question religious, cultural and sexual values of parents, and how to obtain sexual information without parental consent.” Parents may want to watch stopcse.org for how these concepts are implemented around the world.
The United Nations Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) supported by other United Nations organizations, includes an imposed radical social curriculum for children to identify and accommodate cultural diversity.
“The skills, attitudes and values that shape human behavior should be re-thought, to counter the discriminatory behaviors picked up at school and home. All young people should be able to challenge cultural and gender stereotypes, to reflect on the causes and solutions of racial, religious and hate violence and to help create tolerant, and integrated societies.”
We ask ourselves, what does this really mean?
A shift in focus also occurred two years ago in Utah when the Utah State Board of Education eliminated the Revolutionary War from the eighth-grade social studies curriculum. Superintendents, teachers and parents objected on the grounds that the belief system of this country, the very foundation principles of our republic: Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Rule of law and personal protections from government overreach were eliminated from our children’s education. Public opinion changed the position of the State Board and the curriculum was reinstated. Public opinion matters.
For parents, our greatest investment is the lives and future of our children. Now is the time to be aware of the insidious nature of changes in education that require constant vigilance, because our children matter. How they learn will determine what they know, how they think, what they believe and upon what values, beliefs, goals and ideals they will build their lives.
To impose the United Nations Agenda 2030 on students without parental knowledge and consent is abuse of the parent-child relationship and removes the family as the most important foundation building unit in a child’s life. It expands the role of education to indoctrination for social change. This is abuse of the public trust.
We can no longer be naïve or trust the institution we once enshrined as the best educational experience in the world. Knowing the intentions of the United Nations Agenda 2030 and its implications, parents can be informed and alerted to the imposition of these beliefs on our children and schools.
