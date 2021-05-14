Writing a general-interest column in a newspaper is a bit like show-and-tell in first grade. You find an item to share with readers and present some information about it in a way you hope might be fun, useful, revealing or at least somewhat interesting.
I have several show-and-tell items today that I hope fulfill the first and last of these criteria. I’ve brought some pictures to class to help the presentation along.
First let’s do fun.
I wonder how many Logan residents have ever noticed the “eyelashes” above the headlights on Logan school bus No. 96 driven by Cindy Robinson. I only noticed them for the first time this week, though I pass the bus almost daily. I was so delighted, I stopped to ask the about the display and had the pleasure of meeting Cindy.
The 30-year veteran driver said she got the idea from customized VW microbuses and has used a couple of variations over the years. She said the kids really enjoy them; her bosses maybe not so much.
Although drivers aren’t supposed to modify their buses, her long-time violation appears to have gained tacit approval. Let’s just hope this bit of publicity doesn’t lead to a public complaint or crackdown. If it does, I pledge to mount an old fashioned newspaper crusade to save the lashes. Who wants to live in a world where policy and protocol always trump heart and spirit.
The top photo in today’s montage is a curiously comical sight I came upon while riding my bicycle on East Center Street. I asked the young woman belonging to the hair if she’d mind having her photo taken, and with a chuckle she said go ahead, seeming to fully understand the visual effect created by her hammocking.
A visual effect of another kind can be seen in photo No. 3. Yep, that’s dog poo spray-painted orange. I saw this glowing wonder recently while hiking on the Logan Dry Canyon trail and found out later with a Google search that this is a thing some hikers do to “shock irresponsible dog owners into changing their habits.”
Not sure what I think about this practice, though I certainly know where I stand on the poo issue. Hikers who don’t clean up after their dogs should be spray-painted orange. Guess we’ll see how this new form of protest plays out.
Two other scenes shown here fall under the category of local landmarks, one of which will no longer be with us. The gnarly mass in photo No. 5 is the trunk of a fallen tree at Merlin Olsen Park that was toppled by last month’s fierce windstorm. The old tree just west of the tennis courts stood out among the ancient, stately trees at the park.
Another notable landmark, pictured in photo No. 2, is something my eyes never fail to fall upon while traveling along 2nd East just west of the Logan Temple. It’s a wooden teepee decorated with international flags created for the biannual Little Bloomsbury youth art show put on by resident Brenda Sun.
I called Brenda this week, and she said the teepee was the work of Fast Forward High School art teacher Andy Warrall to “promote understanding and diversity,” one of the goals of the event. On display nearby, but not shown here, is a Mormon Trek handcart replica also created for Little Bloomsbury.
Although the show has been cancelled for the foreseeable future, Brenda is planning a “virtual youth museum” and said she intends to keep the yard displays in place indefinitely. “The teepee and handcart we guard with our lives,” she said, noting the strong symbolism carried by both.
Anyone interested in supporting or contributing to the virtual youth museum can contact Brenda at dr.b.c.sun@aol.com.
Today’s last show-and-tell item takes us back to Merlin Olsen Park, where a barefoot kid can be seen crossing what many people call the Little Logan River. Scenes like this are reenacted dozens of times at the park every day in the summer as families flock there to enjoy a little piece of the outdoors — a rare thing in today's electronics-obsessed society.
I honestly can’t think of a better thing for kids to do than take off their shoes and experience a shimmering, gurgling, slippery, mossy, muddy, buggy, quacky, splashy place like this. Here’s hoping all the engineers and stake-holders behind the valley's latest canal-piping proposals find time to go there and see what a priceless amenity this small stretch of open waterway is to our children and our community.