A song keeps going through my mind as I sit down at my computer to write this column — “The morning breaks, the shadows flee.” I think it also applies to a new year and really to every day.
I’ve written before about a little saying I have right by desk, “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know that TODAY I can choose to be happy and full of life.” Especially for the aging, we make each day into a stumbling block or a steppingstone. Some days include challenges, lots of them, but overall, it’s us who really decide whether it is a cloudy and gloomy day or a sunny and bright one.
I really enjoy singing the hymn, “There Is Sunshine in My Soul Today.” I sing it my mind, and it helps me put things in a proper perspective.
I didn’t make any New Year’s resolutions this year but will try to keep those of this past year and beyond. I’ve made many of them in my 83 years of living. My long-time friend Paul Hansen is about 10 years older than I am, and he sent me a package in the mail with his latest replica of the “golden plates” from that Joseph Smith is said to have translated into the Book of Mormon. Paul is such a great example for me and to many others.
Looking on Google, I found some special New Year’s resolutions and wishes. Here are a few:
1. Happy New Year! Let’s toast to yesterday’s achievements and tomorrow’s bright future.
2. Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness in the New Year ahead.
3. Wishing a very Happy New Year to everyone who adds sunshine to our family.
4. May 2021 be an extraordinary one!
5. May every day of the New Year inspire you to grow!
6. Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new with hope, dreams, and ambition. Wishing you a Happy New Year full of happiness!
7. Happy New Year! I hope all your dreams come true in 2021 — onwards and upwards!
8. May the New Year bring all the good things in life you truly deserve. You had an amazing year already, and you’re going to have another more amazing one!
9. May the coming year be the most fruitful year of our lives. Happy New Year to all!
10. May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you experience warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year!
11. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.
12. May the 12 months of the New Year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness for you and your family!
We have another year before us. Will the virus finally be conquered? Will we need to wear masks everywhere in 2021? Will we be happy or sad or both?
Lots of possibilities and things to ponder on. One thing I do know is that life will go on. New lives will begin, others will end. Some will struggle with life’s challenges, people will continue to learn, students will graduate from high schools, universities, and trade schools. Marriages will be held, new babies will be born, the circle of life will continue.
On our street above Logan and North Logan, new houses will be finished, and new neighbors will move here. At a neighborhood gathering a few weeks ago, I asked one new neighbor why he and his family built here. He said he searched on Google and found Logan city is one of the safest cities in the USA.
Next week is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You may disagree with him or believe his “dream” for America is coming to pass. Have you ever lived for a period in a city or nation with strict rules and regulations? We have, and it gave us a deeper appreciation of our freedoms and other rights and privileges. I hope all citizens of the USA will ponder how special it is to have the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.
The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra concerts are always a good reminder. Their Veteran’s Day Memorial concert is still available to watch online. Stirs my soul each year.
The main thing in my life at present is life itself. My long-time friend and doctor, Michael Stones, tells me my cancer has returned with all its destructive power. Family and friends have visited, called, and told me of their support with this battle. How far we go and what is done is my own decision. Do I give the nod for treatments to destroy the cancerous cells, knowing they will also destroy other parts of my body? Tough questions, at least for me.
One positive side of all this is that I believe fully in life after death. I believe there will be life after this life. I have loved ones “there.” In eternal life there is no end.
I’m sure this sounds like a Sunday meeting time sermon. I’ve been a “preacher” before in my life as a bishop (twice), a stake president (once), and many other “preaching” positions in the church I belong to. I have not kept track of other positions, but they do include Boy Scouts and membership on boards and committees.
Since people have heard or read of my current situation, I have received kind notes in the regular mail, email, and phone calls. Thank you. I do not know what lies ahead, but The Herald Journal has said it will continue to publish my columns.
Thanks kind friends, neighbors, and relatives for your phone calls, visits, emails, letters, and cards. As Tiny Tim said, “God bless us everyone.”
