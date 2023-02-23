Patrick Belmont

Our state senator, Chris Wilson, has done a lot of good for Cache Valley, but that doesn’t excuse him for having brought forward what may be the most wrong-headed bill of the 2023 legislative session.

Senate Bill 97 would ban public entities from contracting with companies that have set environmental standards higher than state law and it does so in a most un-American and heavy-handed manner. The bill would have our state government creating blacklists of businesses who are trying to be proactive on environmental issues. Remarkably, the bill manages to be simultaneously anti-business, anti-environment, anti-freedom, anti-traditional Utah values, and anti-youth.

