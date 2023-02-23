Our state senator, Chris Wilson, has done a lot of good for Cache Valley, but that doesn’t excuse him for having brought forward what may be the most wrong-headed bill of the 2023 legislative session.
Senate Bill 97 would ban public entities from contracting with companies that have set environmental standards higher than state law and it does so in a most un-American and heavy-handed manner. The bill would have our state government creating blacklists of businesses who are trying to be proactive on environmental issues. Remarkably, the bill manages to be simultaneously anti-business, anti-environment, anti-freedom, anti-traditional Utah values, and anti-youth.
Having the government choose winners and losers in business grossly oversteps the government’s role in economic affairs, limits competition, and reduces options for public entities to pursue the best economic opportunities available.
In some cases, public entities like USU would likely be forced to purchase more expensive, and/or lower quality, products as a result of this bill. Should the federal government start creating blacklists too? I don’t think so.
If the anti-business and anti-environment aspects of the bill aren’t enough, the bill would create a bureaucratic nightmare for public institutions tasked with identifying and tracking which companies do or don’t meet the bill’s vague definitions for which companies would or would not need to be blacklisted.
This wastes time, resources, and runs contrary to Utahn’s preference for a small and limited government. Wouldn’t we all prefer Bridgerland Tech College focus on training students for their careers, rather than diverting staff resources to checking and updating government blacklists of companies who want to be good stewards of our environment?
A study released in January shows that similar bills waste hundreds of millions of dollars in states where such bans are implemented.
Why might companies choose to set environmental standards higher than state law? Lots of reasons. Many of our state environmental standards are inadequate or outdated. We also aren’t accounting for many of the costs of air pollution (e.g., human health and mortality, wildlife risks, environmental damage) in the prices we pay for things.
Some companies recognize these shortcomings and want to express their freedom to do more than the minimum that is expected of them. Why would we penalize them for it?
Lastly, by attempting to artificially prop up the fossil fuel industry, Senate Bill 97 poses a threat to our kids’ and grandkids’ futures. The global economy is making the transition to clean energy. Probably not fast enough, but it’s moving in that direction nevertheless.
The only question for Utah is whether we want to take the lead in that transition, develop the technologies of tomorrow and sell them to the world, or let other countries take the lead and buy whatever they are selling. We owe it to our kids, grandkids, and our grandkids grandkids to resoundingly reject bills like Senate Bill 97 and let our elected officials know we expect better.
I don’t take this bill as a reflection of Senator Wilson’s personal views. This is basically a boiler-plate bill drafted by the fossil fuel lobby. And the fossil fuel lobby has found people in most Republican-led legislatures to bring forward similar bills.
But sadly, Sen. Wilson was the one who agreed to put his name on it in Utah. It seems like he needs a reminder that he is supposed to be supporting the interests of his constituents, not fossil fuel special interest groups, no matter how much they donate to his party.
Patrick Belmont is a resident of Logan, Utah, and is a candidate running to represent District 3 in the Utah State Legislature.
