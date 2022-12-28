I didn’t want to write a hum-drum column today. I love this time of year because the season lends itself to cheerfulness, service and friendship. But my hopes of holiday cheer have been squashed by something lots of Utah families are experiencing now – a “triple-demic.”
A week before Christmas, my 11-year-old called me to his room. “I feel sick,” he mumbled from within a mountain of blankets. A quick temperature check confirmed a fever.
Feeling thankful that my kids and I were off school, I set about the work of treating my little patient. The first day, all he needed was a fever reducer. It wasn’t long, though, before his sickness got worse and I wished for some magical medicine to get rid of viruses.
By the third day of his sickness, two of my other kids had also gotten sick and the first one was coughing. After some tests and phone calls to my pediatrician father-in-law, we determined that the kids probably had RSV.
RSV isn’t a stranger to most households during the winter months. It’s a common cold virus that sinks into the lungs to cause acute bronchitis. In the very young or the immune-compromised, it can lead to serious complications and breathing difficulties.
The body doesn’t keep a lasting immune response to RSV, as most viral strains change from year to year. Some people are reinfected every year, but experience more mild cases after initial infections. There is no vaccine or known cure for RSV.
Experts predicted that RSV would be especially bad this winter. Partially because everyone had been so careful during COVID-19, some folks’ immune systems had been weakened, leaving them susceptible to more disease.
With masks removed, social distancing erased and careful hygiene practices being left behind, RSV, influenza and COVID-19 are causing what some call a triple-demic in Utah. As a Cache Valley educator, I’ve seen the harsh results among my students who have been absent more frequently and stayed sick longer than normal. Children’s hospitals and wards all over the state are packed with young people suffering from one virus or another.
We are certainly feeling it at the Anderson house. During December, at least one of my children missed school every day. They took turns being sick, just to make life easier for mommy.
RSV punctured a hole in our Christmas cheer and threatens to keep us self-quarantined into the new year. My mommy heart is torn, because part of me wishes my kids could have a disease-free holiday to enjoy. But the other part of me is thankful there’s a long break just now so they have time to be sick and recover without getting behind at school.
I never thought I’d say this, but I miss the quarantine practices of COVID-19 times when people were allowed to be sick and recover before going out into public again. But, as before, expectations have reverted to what they were before. If you’re able to get out of bed, you’re expected to show up, no matter what.
I’m no expert, but you can probably tell that the whole business is wearing on me. It would be nice if people felt it more acceptable to keep themselves and others well by choosing to stay home when they are sick. But jobs must be done, assignments given and practices happen.
Despite our foiled holidays, this mommy is still thankful for lucky timing. My 11-year-old is finally recovering, his 10th day of sickness, and my father-in-law says that’s about right. Most viruses work their course in 10 to 14 days. Each family member has been infected and is past the five-day hump. So theoretically, we’ve weathered the worst of this viral arc and it is slowly expiring.
It’s hard to say where Utah is on the arc, though. Home tests can confirm cases of COVID-19, but there are not any such tests for influenza or RSV. We can only look at hospitalization rates and guess whether the triple-demic is worsening or resolving. And like my family, thousands upon thousands of Cache Valley families are in the thick of one disease or another.
What a hum-drum thing to write.
The silver lining in it is that the holiday season has left pleasant surprises for our family. The community tradition of passing “neighbor gifts” is healthy and thriving in my neighborhood. During our sick days, little gifts arrived on the doorstep, brightening up the collective mood. Zoom links to holiday musical programs and church meetings have provided welcome relief to the isolation.
Perhaps more importantly, the holidays have taken back some of their higher meaning at our house. When we can’t go to Christmas-cookie exchanges or ski parties, there’s more time to reflect on the reason we celebrate. For our family, we celebrate the birth of our Savior and try to spread goodness to others to honor him.
The triple-demic can put a damper on the season, but it hasn’t stopped people from caring for each other. Cards and letters are still written. Gifts are still exchanged. Love is still flowing. Cheerfulness, service, and friendship don’t have expiration dates.
If your camp is passing through a holiday like mine, reader, I wish you a speedy recovery. And to all Cache Valley residents, may you ring in a healthy new year.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.
