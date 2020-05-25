To the editor:
This retired teacher has a really cool job at a major local supermarket. I am a personal shopper. With all this pandemic insanity, one positive thing that I see daily is moms coming to pick up their groceries from me with a carload of kids! All these pandemic families are being forced to be strengthened! I think it is so cool that our pandemic school children are being home-schooled! And I have given away all my precious classroom library books that I was saving in my garage for some reason to many of these new “teachers!” Families are where it’s at in today’s world! That merits repetition: Families are where it’s at in today’s world!
As a Hiking Merit Badge Counselor in the Boy Scouts for almost 50 years, here’s my big issue in this essay: I’m no longer taking Boy Scouts on 10-mile hikes! I am inviting families who are in shape (or are getting is shape!) to join me for 10-mile hikes in the some of the most beautiful mountains in the world —right here in our back yard! Check out the dates for these hikes at my website: www.reusablebagsrock.com (FYIM — my quest to get people to switch to reusable bags instead of plastic bags is also on hiatus during this pandemic!) Indeed, your church building may already have fliers for these hikes on their bulletin board. On Sunday, Feb. 23, I visited about 35 churches in the Logan/Providence area and got the leaders to put a flier on their bulletin board.
What a great way to build some fantastic family memories!
“The family that hikes trails together, prevails together!”
Davy McClay
Logan