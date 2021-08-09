They’re at it again. This time an effort to rezone the vacant Mormon Church property on the corner of 100 East and 200 South to TC-1 (70 units per acre).
Dr. Mark Thornley, a local dentist submitted the rezone application as he is under contact to purchase the property. The property is currently zoned Traditional Neighborhood - TR-6 (6 units per acre). With density bonuses, this rezone could mean almost 100 apartments on the 1.2 acre parcel.
Proponents and the City of Logan will tell us that the rationale for changing the zoning this TC-1 is to allow Dr. Thornley to place in dental practice on the ground level as TC-2 does not allow commercial. Then why not amend the TC-2 zone to allow for commercial located on that corner under a conditional use permit? Just remember these numbers — TC-1 allows 70 apartments per acre-that is conceivably 140 more cars attributable to that apartment building if built to max density. Add that to the planned development at Garff Gardens — likely 150 apartments with possibly 300 more cars. 100 East between 1st South and 2nd South will have 225 apartments and could have 450 more cars traveling our streets despite what city planners and elected officials tell us about apartment dwellers using public transportation.
Mayor Daines, this is why you are being challenged ... your entire administration has been about densifying the city of Logan, against the wishes of many residents. The idea of increasing density could have been done appropriately, attractively. Instead we will get cheap, high-density apartments that will degrade our neighborhoods and worsen traffic gridlock.
This application will be heard before the Logan City Planning Commission on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall chambers. If you have concerns about this project, attend the meeting and express your concerns. Deborah Miller Logan