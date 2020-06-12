To the editor:
Logan city PD needs change. Five years ago while attending LHS my junior year, I had a very unforgettable and unfortunate experience with one of our own dutiful peace officers. It was third period and I had forgotten to put on deodorant in the morning so I desperately needed to go home and change shirts. Some friends decided to skip out on class, which obviously wasn’t the right thing to do, but I was offered a ride home which I gladly took. I only lived about two blocks from my school, so I thought I’d be back in class in no time. As my friends dropped me off on the side of the road next to my driveway, we were completely unaware that we had been pulled over. This officer had stopped behind us in a unmarked black charger with no lights or signals on whatsoever. I stepped out of the car, and in that second the officer had pulled out his gun on me and told me to get back in the car. I respectfully followed his orders but completely baffled and confused. I had nothing in my hands, I was wearing a Hawaiian button up with skinny jeans, so nothing presenting me in any way as threat whatsoever. I was just a young student stepping out of a vehicle, was that warranted enough for him to shoot me unannounced?
I’ve known this officer since I was in first grade and he knew me as well. I’m in disbelief over the fact that I could’ve lost my life over a truancy ticket at most. This officer has attacked many Latinx/POC students with unnecessary power. We need to reform our system in order for our future to be able to live to see another day. The power that officers hold should not be to create fear in others but to be used for law and order, we as civil citizens hold them to the highest extent and obey all the laws because we know the consequences, but officers should also understand that we also have our own rights that they cannot violate just because of the badge they wear. I am a POC, I should not have to fear for my life for a simply stepping out of a car.
Juan Sanchez
Logan