To the editor:
It’s great to see so many young people trying to wake their elders up to the doom that awaits them because of global warming. I hope they will all follow through by making sure no one they know votes Republican in the next election. Our president totally ignores the future, changes laws to make the environment dirtier, and mocks those motivated by anything other than greed. Every Republican with integrity has already left the party; a vote for a Republican now is a vote to speed up climate disaster.
Brock Dethier
Logan