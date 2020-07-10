To the editor:
Golfers are great people! This past week my husband and I along with a special needs individual, played nine holes at the Logan River course. Part way through my husband lost control of his cart and ended up in a swampy reed area. A group coming behind us stopped to assist. Three men could not budge the cart, and so these lovely people called for assistance. The gentlemen went on ahead while a cart with the ladies stayed behind until assistance came. They then gave us their cart and told us to go ahead and continue play while they waited for a new cart. They said they were just accompanying their husbands and this was no big deal. What sweet considerate gals these were and we can’t thank you enough for all the assistance you gave us. Golfers and their spouses are the best.
Patricia Rollins
Providence