To the editor:
It has been an exciting year at the local high schools. We have seen sports teams of all kinds competing and winning local, regional, and state meets. We have seen dance, cheer, choir groups, and other teams and clubs competing and representing Cache Valley so very well. How very blessed we are to live in such a beautiful valley with so many high schools, where students can learn, grow, and learn how to get along as they participate as a team or group to accomplish something worthwhile.
High school theater is no exception to this. The students have been rehearsing, performing, competing at state theater competition, and enjoying a year of what they love the most. Ridgeline High School students are performing the play “Peter and the Starcatcher” this weekend. It’s a fun play about how Peter Pan, and the other characters that he associates with, came to be. It is a fairly new play that is full of fun and laughs. While it is not a musical, there are a couple of fun songs and musical effects throughout the show. The students are so very talented and are eager to share what they have been working so hard to produce. It’s impressive to see the student leaders step up to do much of the work as directors, prop supervisors, costumers, stage directors, designers, light and sound, music, and publicity. These students will be great leaders in their communities in the future as they have learned to plan, create, collaborate, adjust, work through problems, and make a show happen in just two months.
For a family friendly fun night out, come and see Peter and the Starcatcher. Live theater provides an amazing experience. You will laugh and you may cry. You will be glad that you came.
Michelle Palmer
Providence