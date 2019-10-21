To the editor:
The public is invited to hear former Congressman Bob Inglis speak on “Applying conservative principles to climate policy” Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8:30-9:30 p.m. in USU Huntsman Hall 220. Inglis launched the Energy and Enterprise Initiative at George Mason University and serves as executive director of republicEn, where he promotes free enterprise action on climate change. Sponsors are USU College Republicans and Citizens Climate Lobby.
“Members of republicEn are conservatives, libertarians, and pragmatists of diverse political opinion. We stand together because climate change is real, and we believe it's our duty and opportunity to reduce the risks. We believe in the power of American free enterprise to deliver the innovation to solve climate change.” — republicen.org
The organization promotes a carbon tax which “is a fee imposed on carbon pollution, usually increasing at a predictable rate over time. The tax is paid upstream by the producers of fossil fuels (i.e. at the mine, pipeline, or refinery). The goal of a carbon tax is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions using the power of price signals and free enterprise.
Consistent with conservative principles, Clean The Darn Air is a 2020 ballot measure campaign in Utah that proposes $100 million a year for air quality programs, $50 million/year for rural economic development, and tax reforms like eliminating the state sales tax on grocery store food, all of it paid for with a modest carbon tax on the fossil fuels that are the main source of both local air quality problems and global climate change.
Jean M. Lown
Logan