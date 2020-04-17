To the editor:
With all the fuss over COVID-19, I have seen nothing published that provides information on what we can do to fortify ourselves against it. Therefore I, a local health nut, would like to offer suggestions.
When sunshine warms our skin, Vitamin D is formed. Vitamin D is a strong deterrent against viruses. Note that viruses usually show up in late fall or winter, when our body’s store of vitamin D begins to decline. Then, when summer comes, we need to stock up on more D — without getting sunburned. Even old folks like me need more D, as we don’t get outside enough. If you’re a stay-inside type, get a D supplement at your nearest health food store.
Vitamin C has also been a good stand-by as a fighter against colds. Another fighter is zinc, but don’t overdo it. Iodine is the next protective nutrient, and it’s also good for the thyroid. Add a little magnesium and selenium, and your anti-viral army is in good shape.
Also defend yourself by using a nasal spray or a spray of ionic silver in the nose to protect your castle entrance.
Note that this is just my advice as a grandma. Check with your local qualified professional to see what else is available to fortify yourself against COVID-19 or the next bug that tries to overthrow the nation.
Ruth Lehenbauer
Logan