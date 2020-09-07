To the editor:
Once upon a time a little red hen lived in a small town with a dog, a pig, and a cow.
One day the little red hen found out she could attend the city council meetings.
“Who will come with me to report on the city council meetings”? asked the little red Hen.
“Not I”, said the dog
“Not I”, said the pig.
“Not I”, said the cow.
So the little red hen went to the meeting by herself and listened carefully.
The next week the little red hen realized the community wanted to hear about student accomplishments in the local schools. “Who will help me interview the students and the teachers”? She asked.
“Not I”, said the dog
“Not I”, said the pig.
“Not I”, said the cow.
So the little red hen interviewed the teachers and students by herself.
People said they wanted to know what happened in the school board meetings. “Who will help me report on the school board meetings”? asked the little red hen.
“Not I”, said the dog
“Not I”, said the pig.
“Not I”, said the cow.
So the little red hen went to the meetings by herself and listened carefully.
The little red hen wrote summaries of everything she had learned and asked, “Who would like to read the stories.”
“I would.” said the dog
“I would.” said the pig.
“I would.” said the cow.
So she printed copies for everyone in town and the people loved it.
She kept reporting day after day, week after week, year after year. Her stories had a powerful impact but she grew thinner and thinner. Until one day she died.
The summary died with her.
People lost interest in running for office in elections.
People stopped coming to the school events.
People didn’t have a way to find out who had died and could not read a summary of their lifetime accomplishments.
People stopped doing good deeds.
Political polarization increased.
A generation passed. This story was passed down to the children of the dog and the pig and the cow.
And they enrolled in the Little Red Hen School of Journalism.
Bruce Bugbee
Logan