To the editor:
The following is part of a letter that was sent in 2018 to the Cache County sheriff, county executive and council members, and mayors of all of the 19 incorporated communities in Cache County. Recently the county has announced its plan to build a county animal shelter. It is our hope that the leaders of our county will take this issue seriously and act humanely in the care of suffering animals. “As time has passed, it should be apparent that there is a big need in this county for a well run physical facility to help homeless animals. It is astounding that a county with this population (not to mention a city of Logan’s size) that has 19 incorporated communities does not have one publicly supported animal shelter. “It is encouraging that Logan city has been trying to provide facilities to house dogs and find their owners. Based on newspaper reports, the rates of reunion are good. There are many community cats that have no homes and are facing a miserable winter and life ahead. We believe you will find that the need for a suitable facility is more than what is being done. “This is an opportunity to move forward with the 19 incorporated communities and Cache County working together to accept the responsibility for the animals that need help in Cache Valley. A little research will reveal that it is the norm for communities to provide these services and locally. We are negligent in this responsibility. Many cities that are smaller than Logan do a fine job providing shelter and homes for animals. Brigham City Shelter is a good example and has been operating for years. They have a low euthanasia rate because they take advantage of rescue resources available. “In addition, implementing a strong and consistent TNR (trap, neuter, return) program would eventually help reduce the number of homeless cats in the county. Reduction of community cats has been accomplished in other states through TNR. Cost could be reduced by partnering with local vets for low cost spay and neuter or perhaps by obtaining a grant. It seems like a never ending challenge. An effort from the communities is needed to create a central shelter in the county where people can go to find their loved pet, whether a missing pet or new family member. “We know this is no small task but hope our communities are open to creating a new and efficient shelter where the focus is on the humane protection, returning and rehoming of the animals in need.”
Julie Hatch
Smithfield