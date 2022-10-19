In early September, I filed as a write-in candidate in hope of becoming your next county executive. I am asking for your write-in vote. Since I was not a part of the early primaries, you’ll have to physically write my name on the "write-in” line under the heading “County Executive/Surveyor” on your ballot.
After the initial filing deadline earlier this year, multiple conflicts have arisen between our current county executive and the County Council, significantly impacting our county government’s ability to function. As our council chairwoman recently stated, “I feel like we’re at a standstill right now. We aren’t moving forward. We’re just jumping up and down in one place and nothing is getting solved.”
I’m running to restore trust, transparency, and cooperation to our county government and provide strong, fiscally conservative leadership for the future.
Although I’m a lifelong member of the Republican Party, I work effectively with people from all walks of life, cultures, interests, and political parties. I bring people together, not divide them. We are better than what we have of recent experienced.
It’s time to put these conflicts behind us and move forward united once again beginning on November 8th. I am the candidate for Cache County executive who can and will make it happen. Please write-in Marc Ensign. Thank you for your consideration.
