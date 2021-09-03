There was a terrible rainstorm in Anytown, USA. The waters were rising dangerously fast. One couple chose to ride things out in their home. An emergency vehicle was sent to rescue them before the waters got too high. The couple refused to leave. “It’s OK,” said the man. “God will save us.”
Advertisement
The waters continued to rise. The couple went up into the attic. An emergency boat was sent out to rescue them. Again, they refused to leave. “It’s OK,” said the man. “God will save us.”
The waters rose higher. The couple went to the roof top. A helicopter was sent in to save them. Again, they refused to leave. “It’s OK,” shouted the man. “God will save us.”
Story continues below video
The couple ended up drowning. When they got to heaven and met God at the pearly gates, the man asked, “We prayed and we had such faith and look where we are now. Why didn’t you save us?” And God replied, “I tried. I sent you an emergency vehicle, a boat and a helicopter. I gave you what you needed and you chose not to listen.”
With a bit of a twist, we can liken this to what’s going on today with COVID. First, we were told to social distance, then we were told to wear masks, then we were told to get vaccinated. Will you continue to wait on the roof or choose to hop on the “helicopter?”