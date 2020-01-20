To the editor:
I am submitting this poem about Martin Luther King Jr. to the Herald Journal’s letters to the editor section.
Still Have a Dream
I remember / Martin Luther King / on our black and white TV, / the non-violent movement / for civil rights. / His words caused a seed / inside me to crack open / though I was just a young girl / with no power, / except to believe in the dream.
Maybe its true / there are people / born to this earth / to throw us a lifeline, / souls that explain the meaning / of Love and Kindness / in simple black and white, / a collective voice that lives on / in the atmosphere.
After the assassination / the Poor People’s March / went forward as planned; / I was older then, / and the seed had taken root. / I have power now. / My grandchildren march everyday / for the content of character, / maybe yours. / We keep going forward / as planned. / We still have a dream.
Gail Christensen
Richmond