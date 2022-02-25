To the editor:
They awoke to pounding / sirens screaming overhead / summoning up their courage / to join the fight ahead.
Sons and daughters ‘over / gathering in the night / standing for their freedom / an idea worth a fight.
One man’s rash ego / another nation’s pride / brave men and women / protecting against the tide.
Will we remain idle / and watch this country burn / accepting loss and sorrow / loved ones filling urns.
Where will the world stand / so man does not die in vain / shout it from the rooftops / glory, glory to Ukraine!
Conor Lyne
North Logan
