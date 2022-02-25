Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

 They awoke to pounding / sirens screaming overhead / summoning up their courage / to join the fight ahead. 

 Sons and daughters ‘over / gathering in the night / standing for their freedom / an idea worth a fight.

 One man’s rash ego / another nation’s pride / brave men and women / protecting against the tide. 

Will we remain idle / and watch this country burn / accepting loss and sorrow / loved ones filling urns. 

 Where will the world stand / so man does not die in vain / shout it from the rooftops / glory, glory to Ukraine!

Conor Lyne

North Logan

