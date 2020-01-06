To the editor:
How lovely of you to function as a non-appointed traffic cop Friday evening between around Richmond and Logan, in the dark, at approx. 6:15 p.m. Several drivers in the right (read: correct) lane were causing some slowdowns, which was to be expected. You, on the other hand, helped the rest of us maintain their speed whether we wanted that or not. At times we were moving even slower than they were. I’ll just bet that’s because you were worried about our safety.
Maybe not, though. Other drivers stayed on my bumper, thinking I was the problem, so I was relieved, as I’m sure they were, to finally pull into the right lane and move away from you. As I pulled up alongside you I glanced over. I think you were a young man, but did see clearly that, rather than being concerned with our safe passage, you were enjoying balancing your phone on your knees or lap and using it without noticing what was going on around you. At all. That seductive glare, the fun noises it makes, the interesting people on the other end of various messages … it stands to reason why that would come first.
I have to wonder, though. I’m an experienced driver and am all too accustomed to seeing individuals doing what you were doing — one woman pulled out in front of me in Preston just a few hours earlier in such a way that I certainly would have hit her had I been looking in another direction. Of course, she was chatting on the phone, completely oblivious to the nasty accident she nearly caused. How have we become so inured to the fact that phones seem to hold sway over what one-ton killing machines might do to bodies and property?
So, I ask — what part of my family would you be OK with smashing into pieces? Me? I can be frustrating and difficult to get to know, but I’m generally a pretty nice person. My husband, who drives many, many miles in this valley for his job, which is tough enough as it is? My daughter, who drives early in the morning and in the evening to and from work? My son-in-law, who does the same? My treasured grandgirls, who are two of the hearts of my heart? Would the blood, shards of bone, possible brain matter, and terrible pain be all right with you? As long as you are able to maintain your Very Important Conversations? I’ll just bet it would be worth it. That’s certainly the impression I got tonight.
Your sense of entitlement will kill someone someday, and there are many more like you. It’s frightening.
Cathy Mason
College Ward