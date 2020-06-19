To the editor:
Despite not being a registered voter in Cache County, I would like to weigh in on the Cache County Council's misbegotten decision regarding going "green" with COVID economic restrictions. Like it or not, Cache County and Franklin County are much intertwined in culture, family and commerce. We share much the same air, at least according to the EPA, DEQ and air quality "experts.” Therefore, actions of each county's residents and governing agencies may most certainly have a mutually deleterious effect.
My review of both local news coverage and opinion letters published in the HJ, bring me to the conclusion of moderate disconcernment among some Cache County constituents. Current Councilmember Jon White was the solitary "nay" vote cast. I feel he was prudent and appropriately cautious with his decision.
Per conversations with Nolan Gunnell, a current candidate for the council, he informed me that his vote on this debate would have also been, "nay.” I agree with Nolan and Mr. White. My father knew and conducted business with Nolan for most of his adult life, as have I. With maturity, I have come to trust and take heed of my father's assessment and opinion of people. He always spoke highly of Nolan, his business ethics, acuity, and personal honesty. With that being said, may I respectfully submit my encouragement to each Cache County voter to consider voting for Nolan Gunnell in the upcoming election slated for June 30. I personally vouch and validate Nolan's character and experience with community service.
Todd Thomas
Preston