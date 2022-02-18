I am blown away. I am blown away by the kindness, empathy, support, and love that our team has gotten in the past three weeks from this community. I have received endless calls, texts, and messages from people (many I don’t know) telling me how proud and grateful they are for me as a coach, and for every one of the girls.
I have cried many tears this season, but not as many as I cried seeing players and coaches from our rival schools at one of our home games. Those girls from opposing schools cheered louder for this young team than any student section I’ve seen at a girl’s game in years. I loved seeing other people care about the team as much as I do every day and every game.
I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do this season. I’m the first to admit that I’m an inexperienced coach and this is an inexperienced team. It was no lie that Logan had an outstanding team last year, but it’s important to note that I have not had one girl quit this year. My goal was to keep the girls happy so they’d come back next year. I’ve put the girls first this season. Despite the 5:30 a.m. practices and the 0-21 season, they still show up happy to be there and excited to play. That’s what I wanted from this season.
To end, I want to say thank you again. Thank you to every parent who has come to support their daughters. Thank you to the strangers who have reached out with kind words and extra affirmation. Thank you to those who have donated gifts and money to our program so that we can grow as the years go on. Most of all, thank you to my girls for showing up, playing hard, and trusting me through the tough year.