To the editor:
No doubt, in the present lethal conditions of COVID-19, we need to stay indoors, practice social distancing, and wash our hands regularly, etc. But lurking in the shadows, coming and going, are complaints about the boredom of it all. President Trump, obviously, is no help about that. So, who, or what, can we turn to? After much searching for an answer, I turned to the great Roman academic, statesman, philosopher Cicero (3 January 106 BC – 7 December 43 BC) and his statement — one I remember from my Latin class decades ago — "Si est hortus et in bibliothecam: omne opus habes." “If you have a garden and a library, it’s all you need.”
A library kills the boredom inside. A garden kills it outside.
If you only have one of these it’s better than not having either one. If you don’t have either one, I suggest getting to work, with the help of your children and heirs, on acquiring both. In human history, there have always been plagues. When the present one ends, this sets the stage for the next one, when it ends, the stage is set for another, and so, ad infinitum.
Eugene Washington
Logan