To the editor:
Thank you for publishing “Part of God’s Plan.” It was refreshing to hear real women’s experiences on abortion including the guilt they had to live with because of a choice they felt they couldn’t have done differently.
Personally, I have never been in that situation, but my mother has. She ended a pregnancy herself at the risk of her own life and leaving two children motherless. She lived with the guilt her whole life and she supported legal abortion because it gives women a SAFE way to end pregnancy without jeopardizing their own life.
I have sat on the fence regarding legal vs. illegal abortions. As a nurse, I’m aware of safety concerns for the mother and the baby, the psychological ramifications as well as how unwanted children may end up being mistreated. Why birth a child to be abused? Or how to choose the mother’s vs. baby’s life? There are so many considerations. Who are we as individuals to stand in judgment?
I recently read “Unplanned” by Abby Johnson. It gives another view of abortion that helped clarify my own opinion. She moved from a pro-choice to a pro-life advocate working at planned parenthood and seeing how they were reimbursed according to the abortions they did. It was mostly business, which should never ever be part of that equation.
Abortion should be a decision made carefully between mother and doctor and no one else. No government, or even church, should ever be involved. Not even other people should decide about an abortion. It isn’t just having control over your body, but when a woman carries a baby, she has to consider her life, the baby’s, family and husband (or lack thereof). She has a huge responsibility and most women are aware of that. There is no doubt in my mind that most women know the seriousness of her decision.
As for my mom, she later had me wanting to make up for the abortion. After me there was an unwanted miscarriage that she saw as God’s “punishment.” She still had guilt, yet, she always told me that at the time she was in no way psychologically or physically able to manage three children. I believe my mom’s word and I respect any woman for whatever choice she makes. I only hope that governments wherever they rule will know that it is never an easy decision and they should stay out of that decision process. If they want to be that involved in how lives are taken, why not outlaw guns? We have no problem seeing thousands of people get shot without doing much about it. Guns are still legal.
Hannah Thomsen
Cove