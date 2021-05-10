To the editor:
What kills the most Blacks in America? Besides what we hear in the news from the Black Lives Matter protest movement, examine what some other Blacks are saying before big tech silences them for having differing views.
Robert Woodson Sr., Black civil right activist and founder of the Woodson Center, stated the number one killer of Black people is not the police — its abortion. Others agree with him, stating it’s not gang-violence, gun violence, heart attack, stroke, HIV, high blood pressure, or diabetes. It’s abortion — and Black women are targeted 3-5 times more than white women. Why?
One-third of all abortions occur in the Black community. According to CDC, 13.4% of the entire U.S. population is Black, yet 36.9% of all abortions are Black. The protectingblacklifeorg census states that 79% of surgical abortion clinics are located within walking distance of African American or Hispanic/Latino neighborhoods. Why?
The Planned Parenthood Federation of America is one of 149 national affiliates of the gigantic International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) which works in 19 nations on every continent. It joins the United Nations Population Fund and the Population Council founded and supported by eugenicists.
Planned Parenthood is the largest U.S. abortion provider. Their 2019 annual report stated 345,672 abortions were done. Consider other facts — 96.1% of pregnant PP clients get abortions, 1.2% (4,279) get adoption referrals, and 2.7% get prenatal care. In 2019, then PP President Leana Wen, explained that abortion was PP “core mission.”
It is no longer hidden that Margaret Sanger, the founder of the birth control movement in America, that later became Planned Parenthood, adhered to “the deeply inhuman and exploitative theory of eugenics and its deep ties to racism.” Critics today say the organization continues to perpetuate her legacy by supporting the programs she inaugurated. PP has terminated by abortion at least 62 million males and females, 22 million of which were Black. An entire generation of Americans of all ethnicities — gone. in an 2019 radio interview by Dr. George Grant with Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King jJ. and Priests for Life, Dr King stated, “That’s a baby in the womb who should have human rights, and I believe if my uncle were here today, he would have to agree that abortion is a crime against humanity.”
Question: In the fight for “social justice” why is there silence about the violence of abortion done to all babies and their mothers?
Lastly, CDC reports 143 infants have been left to die after being born alive from botched abortions. The Born Alive Survivors Protection Act, which simply requires life saving medical care be given to infants who survive abortions, failed to pass in the Feb. 2021 Democratic run Senate. Unconscionable.
Valerie Byrnes
Providence