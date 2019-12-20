To the editor:
The bottomless cauldron of ignorance and pure hate known as the Democratic Party is on full display and tearing at the very foundation of our beloved Republic. Gone is any attempt to conceal their surreptitious disdain for our beloved Constitution.
Perhaps it’s time to revisit some actual history. The preface of every single state constitution acknowledges deity. Our Founding Fathers were God fearing men of multiple political ideologies, different backgrounds, intelligence, education and homes. Yet, they did have a common thread of belief and reverence for God. They didn’t have Google, computers, air conditioning, a massive personal staff or more vacation days than work days. They argued and compromised and gave up personal comforts. However, they listened to God’s divine influence and with more tears and sweat than we can imagine, they drafted the only political documents that have guided us, with divine help, to the longest lasting nation in history.
A loving God saw decades in advance that there would be self-proclaimed wizards of smart who would subvert the Constitution and the rule of law. Prophecy over 180 years ago predicted that the Constitution would hang by a thread. Well in this old man’s opinion we are there with today’s 100% hate fueled, baseless, trumped-up impeachment.
What we need is a strong voice to keep us on track. Last month, Russ Larsen, invited us to listen to Paul Harvey’s “If I Were the Devil” from 1965.” How prophetic! Being a great fan of Paul Harvey, I went back and listened to many more of his wisdom-laced speeches. That brings me to a challenge that I present to everyone. I challenge you professors, teachers and especially all parents to play Paul’s speech “The Testing Time.” It will be the best 24 minutes of your day and provide a perfect segue to remind us all that America is great. We’re not perfect but neither are we the bullies of the world as shoved down our throats for eight years by Mr. Obama.
America was founded by God-fearing men and if we want to keep her and our freedom, we’d better stand strong against her enemies. Our domestic enemies are the deadliest, and a short list would include the super Pinocchios Schiff, Pelosi, Comey and literally every “reporter” and commentator on CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times. That also includes their skewed polls. I was polled yesterday but as soon as I said I was a Republican, she hung up on me. Hmm. Maybe it was her lunch time.
For anyone that still believes a single word from any of these perfectly polished professional prevaricators, sorry to say but your ladder’s leaning against the wrong building.
David B. Kerr
Preston