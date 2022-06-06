Reading “Adoption is a life-changing, gift-giving option” by Kate Anderson, 6/2/22, I was struck most by the fact that the word “gift” is mentioned 12 times. The definition of a gift is: “a thing given willingly to someone without payment; a present.” A gift is a thing. An object. A commodity. Human beings can no more gifted than they can be sold. To see adoption as a gift (over and over a dozen times) is clearly seeing adoption only from the perspective of the recipient – the only parties to adoption who chose adoption and got what they wanted. Adoptees and their mothers – even in open adoption — suffer lifelong negative effects of maternal-infant separation. No girl grows up dreaming about having a baby someday to give away as a gift to someone else and clearly no adoptee choses to be raised by non-related strangers. Even for adopters, adoption is seldom their first choice. Most people would prefer to have children related to them. That is why infertile people will endure painful and costly rounds of IVF and try embryo adoption or surrogacy – anything they can afford — before resorting to adoption. It’s interesting to note that the very day I read this opinion piece, I also read of a lawsuit against an adoption business based on violation of "the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act" proving that adoptees are commodities, adoption agencies are businesses, and adoption is MERCHANDISING. What is noble or altruistic or gift-like about any of this? Adoption is not a “gift” but a business transaction with prices based on supply and demand and averaging $50,000 per child depending on and varying with skin color, health and age of the child. The supply/demand aspect of the mega-billion-dollar adoption industry was confirmed recently in a footnote on page 34 of the recently leaked SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, clearly reveals the motivation of adoption is about “domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life” because such infants have “become virtually nonexistent.” So let’s not sugar coat adoption as what is it: human trafficking. Calling it a gift is analogous to calling bombs “peace-makers.”