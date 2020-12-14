To the editor:
So unfortunate to have the USU season end on an ultra disappointing note. USU’s President sure stepped into it this time. There will be no winners, just ill feelings. Sorry to the new coach and what will be an impossible task to get Polynesian players at Utah State. USU was a leader in getting Polynesians to play in the ‘70s, even before the Y. Remember the Halufias? That will be a thing of the past no matter the outcome of this investigation. Just a thought!
Bob Hammond
Costa Mesa, California