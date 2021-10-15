One of the big issues we must consider is Proposition 1. I’m against it and write this letter to provide some guidance on how to cast your vote for mayor and City Council in a way to help prevent more low income, high density housing in Providence in the future. I encourage you to withhold your vote for unopposed mayoral candidate Kathleen Alder and to support Jeff Nebeker and Jeanell Sealy for City Council. Here are my brief observations after attending the recent “Meet the Candidates” night.
Mayoral candidate Kathleen Alder and City Council candidates Kristina Eck and Ryan Moeller are dead-set on bringing in more low income housing to Providence. Ms. Eck has two serious conflicts of interest with this issue. First, she is a local real estate agent. Her push for high density housing is at least partially driven by her desire for more sales commissions. Second, her husband Randy Eck works for Visionary Homes, the company building the Vineyard community. Mr. Moeller seems to be driven by his personal desire for government mandated equality and not the will of the voters. Jeanell Sealy seems proud of her work with City Council to bring in high density housing to Providence, but does seem willing to listen to and represent the will of the voters. Mr. Nebeker seems to be against high density housing in Providence and is very interested in enacting policies consistent with the will of the electorate.