To the editor:
Any living being deserves to die with some compassion. What is a little creature’s crime, being old, or sick, or unwanted. A good vet can euthanize an animal mercifully.
Gas chambers, according to some articles I’ve read, are used because they are convenient. What kind of hideous thought process is that? They use carbon monoxide, which strangles a poor creature, making them choke and vomit. The process can take a long time, and sometimes an animal survives it. Having been made very ill and still is put into the chamber two to three times more. A society can be judged by the way it treats its helpless. What human being with any moral character would do such a thing,. If we don’t show mercy, can we expect any.
Maria Thelon
Logan