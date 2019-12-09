To the editor:
The Bridgerland Audubon Society needs help counting birds on Saturday, Dec. 14, the 60th Annual Logan Christmas Bird Count!
Eligible residences are inside the 15 mile diameter Logan Christmas Bird Count Watch Circle centered on the convenience store on Main Street at U.S. Highway 91 and Hyde Park Lane.
Spend as little as five minutes counting the birds outside your window (tip: take a photo, then count all those little Juncos and Goldfinches), or join expert birders driving around established survey routes (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.). Your report will indicate the highest number of each type of bird you observed during one observation period, and the total time you spent, be it five minutes or several hours. You’ll add up your observation time but not the birds.
It’s OK if you only recognize magpies: just report the birds you can identify. Whether or not you have bird feeders or landscaping designed to feed birds, you can also report zero birds seen looking out your window. Each report is a valuable snapshot of our local ecosystem.
With a little luck and a lot of help we may document over 104 winter species here in Cache Valley!
We’ll also help document the steady population of native mourning doves, and perhaps a decline in the Eurasian collared doves! Will anyone spot the vanishing evening grosbeak this year? How about the eastern blue jays in town?
Follow us on Facebook for information on our local birds and to share your own questions and photos. Did you know that a dollar store clear plastic suction cup toothbrush cup holder makes a great window bird feeder? This also helps prevent bird-window collisions. It is important to place food and water either within three feet or more than ten feet away to help prevent fatal window collisions. Birds need water year-round, and even a cereal bowl of water will attract them.
Free preregistration required: email hilary.shughart@gmail.com (or call 435-213-3668). Detailed instructions, watch circle map, and a photo-illustrated Backyard Winter Birds of Cache Valley tally list can be found on our website: www.bridgerlandaudubon.org
Hilary Shughart
Bridgerland Audubon Society