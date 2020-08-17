To the editor:
In economics, we use the term misallocation of resources to refer to situations in which something prevents dollars from flowing to their most efficient use, as defined by societal consumer preferences. This framework takes preferences as a fixed variable however, and does not attempt to place any sort of value judgement on our societal utility curve.
This sort of libertarian moral relativist indifference is useful when looking at individual instances, but should not be applied in the macro-cultural sense, because our society is facing a huge cultural misallocation of resources.
Our society has a massive potential which we could realize, and any distraction away from realizing that potential energy is a misallocation of resources.
Think about what we could attain if only we developed a societal ethos of progress, instead of our current model of in-group competition.
It seems that in our society, most people look to magnify their own economic situation and little more. There are those pursuing a grander vision for our species, but these individuals often work for red-tape laced bureaucracies, and end up inadvertently contributing to our stagnation.
It’s very easy for an idealistic young person to begin their career with grand hopes for the future, only to be made cynical by the mere experience of bureaucracy. We must also not fail to acknowledge that many of these institutions are subject to adverse selection. This means that the incentive structure is such that the types of people who join these organizations are not always the types of people that would be ideal for these roles.
This adverse selection is primarily attributable to the ethos and incentives in our society.
If you’re an aspiring young genius, why would you go work for a nonprofit or start your own business when you could go to Wall Street and potentially make millions before you’re 30?
The financial and legal sectors of our economy, while certainly useful, are luring away the most talented individuals in our society in droves. This trend, while beneficial for the wallets of everyone involved, contributes to a larger squandering of societal potential.
It is evident that when we are children, we have an innate curiosity and desire to improve the world around us. It is only as we age and become self conscious that we begin to compete with each other.
The ideology of consumerism does not need to be paired with capitalism.
We can keep the system of efficient free market allocation and pair it under different cultural expectations. Through doing so, we will be able to realize our societal potential and start working to build a society that resembles what previous generations would have imagined the future to look like.
Kristian Fors
Logan